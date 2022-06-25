A new level of Lego: Inside Kalamazoo’s Bricks & Minifigs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summertime is in full swing and for many kids and that means long days full of fun. But many kids will fall behind on their learning during Summer Break. The Kent ISD has partnered with the Kent District Library, to offer fun and free ways to keep your kids learning this summer. The Summer Brain Gain, offers many free opportunities for your child to learn. With online courses provided by local educators as well as printable packets, online apps and other resources, this program mainly focusses on children K-8. The Summer Brain Gain is open for anyone, whether you live in Kent County or beyond. If you are looking for a fun and free way to keep your child engaged this summer, check out the Summer Brain Gain from Kent ISD.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO