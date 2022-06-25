ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, ME

Pierceson Coody ties course record, takes 36-hole lead at Live and Work in Maine Open

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

FALMOUTH, Maine – The last month for Pierceson Coody has been a whirlwind; he claimed the No. 1 ranking in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, led Texas to its fourth national title, made his professional debut, which resulted in a missed cut, only to finish in the top-five the...

www.pgatour.com

Q97.9

Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Sports
vinepair.com

National Media Hyped My City’s Bar Scene. Locals Are Losing Out.

I cannot remember a time when the hospitality industry wasn’t central to my life. As a little girl, I bounced around the dining room of my family’s restaurant in the Adirondacks, ferrying plates to the kitchen, collecting empty basket bottles of mediocre Chianti, doing trivial side-work for spare change “tip outs.” I was bewitched by the buzz of a busy service. Years later while working front-of-house in Vermont’s burgeoning natural wine scene, I was informed that if I had any serious aspirations, I needed to move to Portland, Maine, yesterday. With a decade of expertise and a passion for the beverage world that was no longer being sated in small towns, I jumped at the chance to be a part of the port city’s rise to fame.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Freeport, Maine is Quietly Becoming a Destination for Craft Beer Drinkers

When you think of beer tourism in Maine, all signs point to Portland. Portland's brewery scene has already become the stuff of legend, with walkable areas of the city filled with breweries, seltzeries, and distilleries that have helped Portland's tourism boom. But as the crowds have gotten larger each and every year in Portland, two other Maine cities have begun to sprout their own destination brewery scene. Biddeford's beer scene is on the rise, featuring Run of the Mill, Banded Brewing, Blaze Brewing, and Maine's only totally gluten-free brewery, Lucky Pigeon. If you're willing to travel a little further north, Freeport's beer scene is multiplying rapidly, and people are noticing.
FREEPORT, ME
102.9 WBLM

There’s An Entire Airport for Sale in Limington, Maine

Every once in awhile, a piece of unique property hits the market, and it's hard to believe something like it could be for sale. In Maine, that could include a custom tree house, an underground bunker, or even an entire island. One of those unique offerings is available right now in Limington, where an entire privately-owned airport is for sale.
LIMINGTON, ME
B98.5

The Eli Young Band To Perform At Fryeburg Fair In Maine

One of the great things about modern country music artists is the number of shows they do at our agricultural fairs. It does make sense, of course. While almost everyone loves a good fair, the core of the die-hard fair goers live that country lifestyle. The several dozen fairs hosted...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
94.9 HOM

Why is There a Large Viking Ship Parked in Portland’s Old Port?

With the unofficial kickoff to the tourism season in Maine right around the corner, you may have noticed some differences if you've visiting Portland's Old Port over the past couple weeks. One of the key differences from the past two summers is the diminished outdoor seating. Because the State of Emergency due to the pandemic has been lifted, so has the bending of the rules that allowed many restaurants and bars to operate larger and more comfortable outdoor spaces. That doesn't mean an end to all additional outdoor seating, as Portland will still have a few operational parklets. This is exactly why you may notice a large viking ship sitting in the street.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
102.9 WBLM

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
102.9 WBLM

Even the Cheapest Place to Live in Maine is Seeing Home Prices Soar

Since most of us are getting priced out of Southern Maine, people are heading north. According to a great in-depth story from the Bangor Daily News, Mexico used to be one of the cheapest towns to live in pre-pandemic. Homes averaged around $60,000. but this year so far four houses sold for over $300,000. Obviously much less than Portland or Cape Elizabeth, but still pretty high for Mexico Maine with a population of around 2,800 (which was an increase for the first time in 60 years!)
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Maine Teens Injured When Car Goes Airborne

A pair of Maine teens are lucky they were not seriously injured, or killed, when their vehicle went airborne during an early Tuesday morning crash in Raymond. According to WMTW, 18 year old Lucas Gaudin was driving south on Route 85 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, went airborne, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then rolled into a ditch. The force of the impact with the pole caused it to snap.
RAYMOND, ME
US News and World Report

Levesque Hopes to Bring Redevelopment Magic to Limestone

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — The man who led the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station hopes to work some magic in northern Maine. Steve Levesque retired from his post in as executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority late last year. But retirement didn't suit him. His...
LIMESTONE, ME

