ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oslo police say they believe mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 14 was a terror attack

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO, Norway (AP) — Oslo police say they believe...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2 priests and man seeking refuge shot dead inside Mexican church: "The killers, not content with murdering them, have taken their bodies"

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oslo#Police#Mass Shooting#Terror Attack#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
BBC

Bodies of murdered priests and tour guide found in Mexico

The bodies of two Catholic priests and a tour guide have been found days after they were shot dead inside a church in northern Mexico, officials say. The three were killed on Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the state of Chihuahua. The priests were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Revealed: Iranian refugee turned 'terrorist', 42, 'who killed two in Islamist attack' on Oslo gay bar after coming to Norway when he was 12 - as video shows clubbers fleeing for their lives

The terror suspect charged with killing two people and injuring 21 more at an Oslo gay bar last night has been named as a 42-year-old ex-plumber born in Iran. Zaniar Matapour was born in Iranian Kurdistan before coming to Bergen, Norway as a refugee at the age of 12. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Norway mourns victims after Oslo shooting attack

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival. A gunman opened fire in central Oslo’s nightlife district...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Mass Shooting In Gay District Of Norway, 2 Dead 19 Injured

By now, everyone has been made aware of the mass shootings that have happened across the nation. The horrendous acts that have occurred in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and more, are reminders that the United States has issues to fix. As Americans continue to mourn the loss of hundreds of innocent people, another country is experiencing the same emotions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Two Shot Dead at Popular LGBTQ Nightclub in Norway

Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Norway’s capital early Saturday. Police confirmed that several people were also injured in the attack at a nightclub in Oslo, without naming the location. But witnesses identified it as London Pub, one of the most popular LGBTQ nightclubs in Oslo. Police said one person was in custody but gave no further details on the suspect or possible motive. Investigators are said to be looking into whether more than one person was involved in the shooting. Witnesses described seeing a man pull a gun out of his bag before opening fire, according to local reports. Up to 20 shots were reportedly fired at panicked club-goers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected

Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. One of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daniella Cressman

Two Were Killed by a Gunman During Norway's Annual Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway. "A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy