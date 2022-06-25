Oslo police say they believe mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 14 was a terror attack

Two people have been killed, and at least 21 others have been injured, following a shooting that occurred during a Pride festival in Oslo, Norway. Early on Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire in the country's nightlife district, killing one man in his 50s and another in his 60s, the Associated Press reported.
Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
A shooting at a popular gay bar and nightclub in Oslo, Norway killed two and left 14 others wounded. The gunman was arrested by police, who did not say if the attack was linked to the city’s Pride celebrations.June 25, 2022.
A Florida lawyer has been jailed for five years for conning a 108 year-old client out of $3 million - with his victim dying just days before he was brought to justice. Matthew Roby was handed the sentence as part of a plea deal reached in Orlando, Florida, Friday. Sadly,...
A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
The bodies of two Catholic priests and a tour guide have been found days after they were shot dead inside a church in northern Mexico, officials say. The three were killed on Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the state of Chihuahua. The priests were...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two elderly Jesuit priests were killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order’s Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, 80, were...
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...
The terror suspect charged with killing two people and injuring 21 more at an Oslo gay bar last night has been named as a 42-year-old ex-plumber born in Iran. Zaniar Matapour was born in Iranian Kurdistan before coming to Bergen, Norway as a refugee at the age of 12. He...
OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Terrified revellers at a gay bar in Oslo hid in a basement and desperately called loved ones as a gunman went on the rampage, killing two people and injuring 21 on the day the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. Authorities said...
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival. A gunman opened fire in central Oslo’s nightlife district...
By now, everyone has been made aware of the mass shootings that have happened across the nation. The horrendous acts that have occurred in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and more, are reminders that the United States has issues to fix. As Americans continue to mourn the loss of hundreds of innocent people, another country is experiencing the same emotions.
Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Norway’s capital early Saturday. Police confirmed that several people were also injured in the attack at a nightclub in Oslo, without naming the location. But witnesses identified it as London Pub, one of the most popular LGBTQ nightclubs in Oslo. Police said one person was in custody but gave no further details on the suspect or possible motive. Investigators are said to be looking into whether more than one person was involved in the shooting. Witnesses described seeing a man pull a gun out of his bag before opening fire, according to local reports. Up to 20 shots were reportedly fired at panicked club-goers.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. One of...
Norway’s security service has raised its terror alert to the highest level, saying it believes the suspect arrested after two people were killed in overnight shootings in Oslo is a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness. Norway’s PST intelligence service said on Saturday that the 42-year-old Norwegian...
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday blasted the violence that plagues Mexico as he mourned the slayings of two of his “brother” Jesuits who were gunned down in a remote Mexican church by apparent drug gang members. Francis, an Argentine Jesuit, offered prayers to the...
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a gunman killed two people and injured twenty others during the annual pride festival in Oslo, Norway. "A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival." —Maria Sanminiatelli and Karl Ritter.
