Oslo police say they believe mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 14 was a terror attack

Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Norway’s capital early Saturday. Police confirmed that several people were also injured in the attack at a nightclub in Oslo, without naming the location. But witnesses identified it as London Pub, one of the most popular LGBTQ nightclubs in Oslo. Police said one person was in custody but gave no further details on the suspect or possible motive. Investigators are said to be looking into whether more than one person was involved in the shooting. Witnesses described seeing a man pull a gun out of his bag before opening fire, according to local reports. Up to 20 shots were reportedly fired at panicked club-goers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO