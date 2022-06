California’s Silicon Valley is both a place and a philosophy. It’s hailed as *the* place for US tech startups to get funding and attract talent. VCs, or venture capitalists, are integral to this mythology. These are the people who provide the private capital - billions of dollars worth - so tech startups can chase the next big thing. Despite the volatile crypto market, some of those VCs are still betting big on the potential of the blockchain.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO