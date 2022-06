Three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss has backed Frankie Dettori to continue to show his talents in the saddle. Now retired, Boss won all there was to win in Australia and will be forever associated with Makybe Diva and her three successive victories in the 'race that stops a nation'. He also won the Cox Plate on the great mare, as he did with So You Think, Ocean Park and Sir Dragonet.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO