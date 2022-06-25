ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked assault in Koreatown

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Police have arrested a man suspected of elbowing an unsuspecting man in the face at a Koreatown bus stop earlier this week.

A Navy veteran who said he was waiting for his bus was suddenly and unexpectedly attacked by a man near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The assault was caught on camera and shared with KTLA.

Veteran hit in face in apparent unprovoked attack in Koreatown

The victim, identified only as a man named Leo, said he lost consciousness and “blacked out” following the attack.

Images of Leo’s assailant were shared by the Los Angeles Police Department which described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

On Friday morning, police officers from the LAPD Olympic station received a call from a person who recognized the man identified as the suspect in the attack.

Detectives located the man sitting in the same courtyard where the attack occurred just three days earlier.

The man, identified as Tony Earl King, was taken into custody without incident and booked in jail to await charges for felony battery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

