Education

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

mybackyardnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. In 2018, a group of students and families filed a lawsuit against the state alleging that our state’s civics education was so lacking that it violated their constitutional rights. A thorough education in our nation’s laws and systems is deeply...

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 1

mybackyardnews.com

LACK OF LEADERSHIP HARMS RHODE ISLANDERS

Lack of leadership harms Rhode Islanders struggling with utility costs. While we all suffer from the pain of inflation, at the George Wiley Center we often hear particular frustration expressed for political officials who refuse to support clear policy solutions— even when those solutions have been laid at their feet. Unfortunately, this is currently the case with the Governor who is stalling implementation of the Percentage Income Payment Plan (PIP. Senate Bill No.: 2182 and House Bill No.: 7530), a bill that would help thousands of Rhode Islanders afford essential, life-sustaining energy in their homes. McKee’s inaction is deeply troubling for all of us concerned with basic energy access and breeds both frustration and suspicion among our members. At a recent meeting one member wondered aloud: “is he [Governor McKee] listening to his brother, who operates his family’s oil company, rather than those of us who are living day to day with the consequences of his lack of leadership?”
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

A Growing List of Top RI Lawmakers Are Quitting

Leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are quitting at a near-record pace. As GoLocal reported on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey is not seeking reelection. He was the potential heir apparent to succeed Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The two are among the longest-serving in the General Assembly. Ruggerio...
POLITICS
rinewstoday.com

$100M added for Human Services in RI budget – Gina Macris

Rhode Island’s next fiscal year promises to turn a corner in restoring services for children and adults with disabilities with about $100 million in new funding and a new long-term plan to reassess the rates the state pays private service providers. The House and Senate passed the $13.6 billion...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund available in summer, too

As households continue to switch their focus from keeping warm to staying cool with today’s official arrival of summer, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s sponsoring energy companies – Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RISEC LP – want to remind families and individuals struggling financially that the Fund remains open to provide assistance with the payment of home energy expenses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WCVB

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF HIGHER EDUCATION

A Connecticut-Educated Tribal Chief Will Be Signing Your Dollars. President Joe Biden appointed Lynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe, as treasurer of the United States, the first Native American to hold the position. Malerba earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Connecticut’s University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in 1983...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI 12 News

State leaders react to assault at State House rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident during Friday night’s protest at the State House in response to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to gain national attention. Video captured by radio and podcast host Bill Bartholomew shows a man who appears to be Providence police officer Jeann Lugo punching Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Department Of Education#Commissioner
mybackyardnews.com

MEHANE GAS EMMISSIONS IN MASSACHUSETTS

Report: Last Decade Has Seen Too Many Methane Gas Leaks. A new report found in the last decade, there have been nearly 2,600 methane gas pipeline incidents in the U.S. serious enough to require reporting to the federal government; one leak every roughly 40 hours. Of those incidents, 850 resulted...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
reportwire.org

Rhode Island Senate candidate says she was punched by political rival

An off-duty police officer who was running for state Senate as a Republican in Rhode Island suspended his campaign and faces charges after his Democratic political rival says he attacked her during an abortion rights rally. The Providence police officer, Jeann Lugo, a candidate in the race for Senate District...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
tag24.com

Cop running for office punches his female opponent at abortion rights rally

Providence, Rhode Island - An off-duty police officer punched a woman twice in the face at an abortion rights rally in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday night. Jeann Lugo, a cop who was running for a state senate seat as a Republican, assaulted Jennifer Rourke, an abortion rights activist who is running for the same seat as a Democrat, outside the Rhode Island State House.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Status of abortion laws in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Rhode Island police officer suspended for off-duty actions at abortion protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday and is facing charges.Jennifer Rourke, Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman and a state Senate candidate, told the Providence Journal she was punched in the face at least twice by Jeann Lugo, the officer who had also been her challenger in the state Senate race.Lugo told the Journal on he was "not going to deny" the punching allegation, but added that "everything happened very fast.""As an officer that swore to protect and serve...
PROVIDENCE, RI

