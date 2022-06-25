RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Lack of leadership harms Rhode Islanders struggling with utility costs. While we all suffer from the pain of inflation, at the George Wiley Center we often hear particular frustration expressed for political officials who refuse to support clear policy solutions— even when those solutions have been laid at their feet. Unfortunately, this is currently the case with the Governor who is stalling implementation of the Percentage Income Payment Plan (PIP. Senate Bill No.: 2182 and House Bill No.: 7530), a bill that would help thousands of Rhode Islanders afford essential, life-sustaining energy in their homes. McKee’s inaction is deeply troubling for all of us concerned with basic energy access and breeds both frustration and suspicion among our members. At a recent meeting one member wondered aloud: “is he [Governor McKee] listening to his brother, who operates his family’s oil company, rather than those of us who are living day to day with the consequences of his lack of leadership?”

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO