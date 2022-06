On June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm YCSO Deputies, Mayer Fire, DPS Ranger, YCSO Search and Rescue and Back Country Unit Swiftwater volunteers responded to assist with multiple rescues on the Agua Fria River in Mayer. A group of recreational all-terrain vehicle riders found themselves swept away by more than a fun evening. Following a flash flood in the area, one couple rolled their side-by-side and became stuck in a high point of the river. Quick acting YCSO deputies were able to coordinate the rescues without needing to deploy the Back County Swiftwater volunteers.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO