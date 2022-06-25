ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire breaks out at former strip club for second time

By News 3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — Fire crews are once again responding to a fire at a...

Fire torches vacant restaurant in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire tore through a portion of a vacant restaurant in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to a fire department spokesman. Crews were called around 7:41 p.m. to the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police shootings drop by nearly 50% in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police shootings last year fell by nearly 50% compared to the year before, according to new figures released by the department. There were 10 officer-involved shootings in 2021, six of which resulted in fatalities, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's five-year use of force report released Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Safe-N-Sane' fireworks go on sale around Las Vegas on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Safe-N-Sane" fireworks, the only approved fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, will go on sale starting this week. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says 70 booths around the valley will sell the fireworks starting Tuesday, June 28, and can be used through Monday, July 4.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1 person transported after shooting reported near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting was reported near downtown Las Vegas Sunday, according to police. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and a man shot in the area of 15th and Fremont streets, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man arrested following disorderly conduct at Green Valley Ranch

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man was taken into custody for causing a disturbance that led people to believe there had been a shooting, over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday, June 25, at around 9:45 p.m., when Henderson Police responded to reports of an alleged shooting at Green Valley Ranch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
16-year-old suspect in Fremont Street murder arrested

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place June 19 on Fremont Street. Detectives identified 16-year-old Ruben Robles as the suspect who shot two victims, killing one after a fight in a casino on the Fremont Street Experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boat catches fire on Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a boat fire that happened on Lake Mead Saturday afternoon. According to the National Parks Service, the boat was likely a standard inboard/outboard engine vessel with an electrical source that may have contributed. NPS and BLM fire crews fully extinguished the fire...
ACCIDENTS
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious device in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE: The device was deemed non-hazardous by the police department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a suspicious device that was found in a vacant apartment in the central valley Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to a vacant apartment near Charleston and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Miracle Flights celebrates milestone 150,000th flight with 3-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit organization celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Miracle Flights held its 150,000th flight for a 3-year-old boy returning from Florida, where he has been receiving specialized medical treatment for clubfoot. Watson Beas' condition requires specialized treatment, and a spokesperson for Miracle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1 dead after crash on US 95 near mile marker 39

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on June 18. At approximately 10:03 p.m., troopers responded to southbound US 95 just north of mile marker 39 near Nelson's Landing. after reports of a crash. Investigators have determined a blue Honda Accord...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Harry Reid Airport reports third busiest month in airport history

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport hit a milestone last month, seeing one of its busiest months since before the pandemic. According to a passenger number report sent out on Monday, LAS had almost 4.6 passengers come through their gates, a 30% increase compared to May last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada JobConnect continues to host multi-day hiring events

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada JobConnect is continuing its efforts to fill multiple positions within different industries during several hiring events. The three-day event starts Tuesday, June 28, and will continue through Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Nevada JobConnect offices across the Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pop-up dinner series coming to site of Mt. Charleston Lodge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new pop-up dining experience is coming to Mt. Charleston this summer. A spokesperson for the Ellis family says the site of the former Mt. Charleston Lodge will host "Pine Dining: A Summer Chef Cookout Series." It's described as a way to celebrate memories of the Lodge and make new ones before the rebuild begins.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV

