Fire breaks out at former strip club for second time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews are responding to a fire that broke out in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning. The fire was reported around 5:14 a.m. in a ground-floor unit at the corner of Ogden Avenue and 7th Street, right next to the El Cortez Cabana Suites, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire tore through a portion of a vacant restaurant in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to a fire department spokesman. Crews were called around 7:41 p.m. to the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said in an email.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident involving a man accused of kicking and killing the dog of a woman who would not go on a date with him. On June 16, officers responded to the 1400 block of Padre Bay after receiving an...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police shootings last year fell by nearly 50% compared to the year before, according to new figures released by the department. There were 10 officer-involved shootings in 2021, six of which resulted in fatalities, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's five-year use of force report released Monday.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Safe-N-Sane" fireworks, the only approved fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, will go on sale starting this week. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says 70 booths around the valley will sell the fireworks starting Tuesday, June 28, and can be used through Monday, July 4.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting was reported near downtown Las Vegas Sunday, according to police. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and a man shot in the area of 15th and Fremont streets, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is in custody following a deadly stabbing at an east valley apartment complex. The stabbing happened on Friday, June 24, at around 8:21 p.m. at an apartment complex near Sahara and Maryland. Responding officers located a man in a parking lot suffering from...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man was taken into custody for causing a disturbance that led people to believe there had been a shooting, over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday, June 25, at around 9:45 p.m., when Henderson Police responded to reports of an alleged shooting at Green Valley Ranch.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place June 19 on Fremont Street. Detectives identified 16-year-old Ruben Robles as the suspect who shot two victims, killing one after a fight in a casino on the Fremont Street Experience.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a boat fire that happened on Lake Mead Saturday afternoon. According to the National Parks Service, the boat was likely a standard inboard/outboard engine vessel with an electrical source that may have contributed. NPS and BLM fire crews fully extinguished the fire...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE: The device was deemed non-hazardous by the police department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a suspicious device that was found in a vacant apartment in the central valley Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to a vacant apartment near Charleston and...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit organization celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Miracle Flights held its 150,000th flight for a 3-year-old boy returning from Florida, where he has been receiving specialized medical treatment for clubfoot. Watson Beas' condition requires specialized treatment, and a spokesperson for Miracle...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michael Shulman dropped by to talk about some great entertainment choices to kick off your week. He shared a look at Crossroads Kitchen opening at Resorts World Las Vegas and chatted about "Brian Newman: AFTER DARK" at NoMad.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on June 18. At approximately 10:03 p.m., troopers responded to southbound US 95 just north of mile marker 39 near Nelson's Landing. after reports of a crash. Investigators have determined a blue Honda Accord...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 32-year-old Nathaniel DeGrave pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Burger King staffer in Las Vegas has received over $150,000 in donations after a viral video of an underwhelming gift went viral. Kevin Ford was recognized for working 27 years without missing a day at the Burger King located inside Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport hit a milestone last month, seeing one of its busiest months since before the pandemic. According to a passenger number report sent out on Monday, LAS had almost 4.6 passengers come through their gates, a 30% increase compared to May last year.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada JobConnect is continuing its efforts to fill multiple positions within different industries during several hiring events. The three-day event starts Tuesday, June 28, and will continue through Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Nevada JobConnect offices across the Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his vehicle. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 55-year-old Anthony Ibarra is accused of doing this on May 7 in the downtown area. Detectives investigated the event and...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new pop-up dining experience is coming to Mt. Charleston this summer. A spokesperson for the Ellis family says the site of the former Mt. Charleston Lodge will host "Pine Dining: A Summer Chef Cookout Series." It's described as a way to celebrate memories of the Lodge and make new ones before the rebuild begins.
Comments / 0