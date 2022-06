BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filled to nearly bursting, the burritos at Ben Paca Mexican Grill could serve as dumbbells for your next workout. The owners should ship them to the Midwest for tornado season: hang on to one and nothing will budge you. And they’re truly delicious, too. I had one Friday stuffed with long-stewed […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO