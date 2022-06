Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 6/28: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will co-host The Real Love Boat. The series premieres Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. “After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said the husband-and-wife team in a joint statement. “When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’” PREVIOUS: Exciting and new? CBS will try again to launch a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO