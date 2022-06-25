ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

SNAP! — BMoA's Art After Dark

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith four exhibitions to explore, as well as live music and drinks, the...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

Tehechapi News

Pride 58.06.22 SMIRNOFF (1).JPG

PHOTO GALLERY: Pride Day parade, festival celebrates being seen and heard. The Tehachapi Pride Parade and Festival theme was “Be seen, Be Heard, Be Loved, Be Proud.” R…
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Bakersfield SPCA offering yard signs reminding fireworks scare pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is offering yard signs to residents with pets that get spooked by fireworks. The signs show a scared dog and cat and the words, “Fireworks scare us. Don’t make noise — make a difference.” The signs are available for a $25 donation and can be picked up all […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Ben Paca Mexican Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filled to nearly bursting, the burritos at Ben Paca Mexican Grill could serve as dumbbells for your next workout. The owners should ship them to the Midwest for tornado season: hang on to one and nothing will budge you. And they’re truly delicious, too. I had one Friday stuffed with long-stewed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - June 23, 2022

Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected] ShafterPress.com. Winners will be revealed here next week. LAST WEEK: At St. Marks Church, Father Lamar Hayes and wife Tony with their fellowship in the mid to late '90s.
SHAFTER, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in Bakersfield

Dog parks are great places to take your dog to get some time off-leash and meet new friends. If you live in Bakersfield, there are plenty of areas for taking your dog to have a good time. This article will cover 7 of the best dog parks in Bakersfield and what each one has to offer.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Where is the rock show?

I've lived here nearly 40 years and seen acts like the Doobies, REO, CSN, Steppenwolf, Joan Jett, the Beach Boys and Eddie Money at the Kern County Fair. Their lineup for this September was just released and there is not one single rock act any day of the fair for the first time since I moved here in 1984. We now have four local radio stations playing rock, the most since I've lived here, so there must be enough local fans to warrant at least one rock show.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

All Seated in a Barn celebrates 4th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Talia Fisher is the founder of the horse and donkey rescue in Shafter, which houses about 100 animals that include alpacas, goats, and even a zebra. She tells SUNRISE they’re throwing a birthday bash with food, vendors and live music Saturday to showcase their work. June 25 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., 30764 Imperial St. off Enos Lane. 661-204-4016, AllSeatedInABarn.com, $5 admission.
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

STEVE FLORES: Nathan’s journey, with parents and a caring community

“No matter how much love we give him, we can’t make him better,” lamented Pamela Aguirre, mother of critically ill 3-year-old Nathan. If you have a child at home, please hold them while reading this column. Pamela’s pregnancy was full-term, but her son Nathan was severely underweight. Physicians...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Plenty of ways to celebrate the 4th in Tehachapi (but don’t set off fireworks)

Get ready to celebrate, Tehachapi. But remember, personal fireworks of any kind aren’t allowed in Kern County’s mountain communities — including the Greater Tehachapi area. The fire risk is just too great and the Kern County Fire Department promises a $1,500 fine for the first offense and cost recovery for damages in case of wildfire.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

32nd annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards honor community for giving back; here are the nominees

The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: RIDGECREST: Great base for exploring desert

The high desert community of Ridgecrest (about 110 miles northeast of Bakersfield via highways 58, 14 and 395) is surrounded by four mountain ranges and provides a great base for exploring the natural history of the desert. The California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest is the state’s newest welcome center and...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: ARVIN: A garden in the sun

Nestled against the foothills about 15 miles southeast of Bakersfield, the city of Arvin is surrounded by highly productive farmland and orchards with part of the pastoral Tejon Ranch to its south and east. Fresh fruits and vegetables are shipped from the many packing houses in the city. Grimmway carrots,...
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: KERN RIVER VALLEY: Rich with recreational opportunities

The Kern River Valley in the mountains about an hour northeast of Bakersfield is rich with opportunities for recreation ranging from a simple picnic to whitewater rafting. Just as diverse are the communities providing services for visitors. Lake Isabella and Kernville are the largest, but each of the smaller mountain communities also plays an important part in hosting visitors year-round.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Ocha Thai Restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pay close attention when ordering at Ocha Thai Restaurant. When the menu says an entree is spicy, it’s not joking around. I found that out when I chose the chicken larb, pretty much an automatic order for me whenever I visit a Thai restaurant. The ground chicken cooked with a boatload […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Aussies find kindness along Dust Bowl migrant path in 'Bikes of Wrath'

Saw a new movie. I saw an old movie but it was new to me so "old" qualifies as new. New, old, it doesn't matter as long as it is good. The movie is called "The Bikes of Wrath" (available to stream on Prime Video). The name invokes "The Grapes of Wrath," and should because five Aussies ride their bikes from Sallisaw, Okla., to Bakersfield, mirroring the Dust Bowl migration during the 1930s when more than 2 million people moved west to escape the droughtlike conditions of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

