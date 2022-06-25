SNAP! — BMoA's Art After Dark

I've lived here nearly 40 years and seen acts like the Doobies, REO, CSN, Steppenwolf, Joan Jett, the Beach Boys and Eddie Money at the Kern County Fair. Their lineup for this September was just released and there is not one single rock act any day of the fair for the first time since I moved here in 1984. We now have four local radio stations playing rock, the most since I've lived here, so there must be enough local fans to warrant at least one rock show.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO