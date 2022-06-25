SNAP! — BMoA's Art After Dark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is offering yard signs to residents with pets that get spooked by fireworks. The signs show a scared dog and cat and the words, “Fireworks scare us. Don’t make noise — make a difference.” The signs are available for a $25 donation and can be picked up all […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filled to nearly bursting, the burritos at Ben Paca Mexican Grill could serve as dumbbells for your next workout. The owners should ship them to the Midwest for tornado season: hang on to one and nothing will budge you. And they’re truly delicious, too. I had one Friday stuffed with long-stewed […]
Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected] ShafterPress.com. Winners will be revealed here next week. LAST WEEK: At St. Marks Church, Father Lamar Hayes and wife Tony with their fellowship in the mid to late '90s.
Dog parks are great places to take your dog to get some time off-leash and meet new friends. If you live in Bakersfield, there are plenty of areas for taking your dog to have a good time. This article will cover 7 of the best dog parks in Bakersfield and what each one has to offer.
I've lived here nearly 40 years and seen acts like the Doobies, REO, CSN, Steppenwolf, Joan Jett, the Beach Boys and Eddie Money at the Kern County Fair. Their lineup for this September was just released and there is not one single rock act any day of the fair for the first time since I moved here in 1984. We now have four local radio stations playing rock, the most since I've lived here, so there must be enough local fans to warrant at least one rock show.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Talia Fisher is the founder of the horse and donkey rescue in Shafter, which houses about 100 animals that include alpacas, goats, and even a zebra. She tells SUNRISE they’re throwing a birthday bash with food, vendors and live music Saturday to showcase their work. June 25 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., 30764 Imperial St. off Enos Lane. 661-204-4016, AllSeatedInABarn.com, $5 admission.
“No matter how much love we give him, we can’t make him better,” lamented Pamela Aguirre, mother of critically ill 3-year-old Nathan. If you have a child at home, please hold them while reading this column. Pamela’s pregnancy was full-term, but her son Nathan was severely underweight. Physicians...
Get ready to celebrate, Tehachapi. But remember, personal fireworks of any kind aren’t allowed in Kern County’s mountain communities — including the Greater Tehachapi area. The fire risk is just too great and the Kern County Fire Department promises a $1,500 fine for the first offense and cost recovery for damages in case of wildfire.
The annual Beautiful Bakersfield Awards, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, recognizes the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber looks forward to highlighting the positive, feel-good stories from our fellow community members Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Theater & Convention Center.
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire tweeted they were assisting with a prescribed burn near the Tehachapi Airport. Kern Fire will be burning approximately 14 acres to help with hazard reduction. They said the burn should last until around 1 p.m.
The high desert community of Ridgecrest (about 110 miles northeast of Bakersfield via highways 58, 14 and 395) is surrounded by four mountain ranges and provides a great base for exploring the natural history of the desert. The California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest is the state’s newest welcome center and...
Nestled against the foothills about 15 miles southeast of Bakersfield, the city of Arvin is surrounded by highly productive farmland and orchards with part of the pastoral Tejon Ranch to its south and east. Fresh fruits and vegetables are shipped from the many packing houses in the city. Grimmway carrots,...
The Kern River Valley in the mountains about an hour northeast of Bakersfield is rich with opportunities for recreation ranging from a simple picnic to whitewater rafting. Just as diverse are the communities providing services for visitors. Lake Isabella and Kernville are the largest, but each of the smaller mountain communities also plays an important part in hosting visitors year-round.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pay close attention when ordering at Ocha Thai Restaurant. When the menu says an entree is spicy, it’s not joking around. I found that out when I chose the chicken larb, pretty much an automatic order for me whenever I visit a Thai restaurant. The ground chicken cooked with a boatload […]
Saw a new movie. I saw an old movie but it was new to me so "old" qualifies as new. New, old, it doesn't matter as long as it is good. The movie is called "The Bikes of Wrath" (available to stream on Prime Video). The name invokes "The Grapes of Wrath," and should because five Aussies ride their bikes from Sallisaw, Okla., to Bakersfield, mirroring the Dust Bowl migration during the 1930s when more than 2 million people moved west to escape the droughtlike conditions of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.
