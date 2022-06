Saw a new movie. I saw an old movie but it was new to me so "old" qualifies as new. New, old, it doesn't matter as long as it is good. The movie is called "The Bikes of Wrath" (available to stream on Prime Video). The name invokes "The Grapes of Wrath," and should because five Aussies ride their bikes from Sallisaw, Okla., to Bakersfield, mirroring the Dust Bowl migration during the 1930s when more than 2 million people moved west to escape the droughtlike conditions of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO