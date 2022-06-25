ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Mccartney

‘It’s got better and bigger’: Pensioner, 72, will never quit Glastonbury

By Zack Ferriday
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxr48_0gLkf5ST00

A pensioner who has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception has said he will only stop coming when he is “six feet under”.

Pat Rogers, 72, a retired car technician, said “there wouldn’t be anything else to stop me” coming to the festival, which is back after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The festival has become a tradition for Mr Rogers and his family, with his partner Rachel, 73, children, and grandchildren setting up camp each year despite the couple living nearby in host village Pilton.

Asked what would stop him from going to Glastonbury, he told the PA news agency: “ Illness I suppose, or if I was six feet under.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPUTa_0gLkf5ST00

After attending early, small-scale events during the festival’s formative years, Mr Rogers and his wife were hooked.

“We cottoned onto it and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Since then, the annual gathering at Worthy Farm has evolved into a coming-together of artists and musicians from across the globe.

“It’s got better and better over the years,” Mr Rogers said, “the only thing is it’s got bigger and bigger.

“It was easy to get about to see people that you knew – now you’ve got a job to pick out a local in the crowd.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhCrH_0gLkf5ST00

With countless festival bills under his belt, it is the Electric Light Orchestra who left the best impression over the years.

“They must have been just about the best reproduced band on stage. It was just like (listening to) a record, it came over so well.

“Paul McCartney was good a few years ago too. He’s on (Saturday) night if my legs will take me.”

Mr Rogers said the festival’s Covid break was “horrible”, and described wandering down to the site one Sunday afternoon while thinking: “ God , there should be masses of people here at the moment.”

He admitted that “other people in the village might not say that”, but that most of the community are happy that the festival takes place.

You’ve got to be here

Pat Rogers

Preparation is key to a good time, according to Mr Rogers, and he advised people to be well-prepared.

“Check on the weather, the wellington boots,” he said, “obviously (bring) the tents, water, sting relief, burn relief.”

Despite talk “for some time” that the festival might move some day, he said he had no worries about whether it might return.

“You’ve got to be here,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’

Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to defend music icon Paul McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.Follow The Independent’s Glastonbury liveblog.Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury Festival#Pensioner#Bills#Worthy Farm
The Independent

Jasmine Burkitt death: BBC reality TV star dies aged 28

BBC reality star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28.Burkitt, who was known as Jazz, appeared in BBC Three show Small Teen Big World in 2010 to share her experience of being born with dwarfism.Her death was confirmed on Facebook by her fiancé, Lewis Burke, who said she had died “after a life-long battle with a very serious mental illness”.Burke wrote: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Three things with Felicity Ward: ‘We dressed up, learnt a lip-sync, and performed it for our parents’

You may know Felicity Ward from her appearances on TV programs like Spicks and Specks, or one of her many comedy stage shows. Admittedly, however, it’s been a while since Ward got behind the mic in her homeland. The last few years have been full on for the longtime comedian: she had a baby, bought a house and navigated the pandemic while living in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy