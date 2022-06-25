ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson's infamous 'work event' quote makes cameo at Glastonbury

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson might not be appearing in person at Glastonbury, but one his most infamous quotes has been immortalised by the crowd at Worthy Farm.

The PM’s ‘work event’ quote, in which he claimed he believed the parties inside Downing Street were in fact allowed because they related to work, has been a regular fixture in the partygate scandal over the past year – with the first case coming back in January when he apologised to MPs and the country for allowing parties to go ahead.

Boris Johnson told the Commons at the time: “No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus.

“When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Of course, there’s been a whole lot more come out following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report, and now the revellers at Glastonbury are poking a little fun at the PM and his unconvincing excuses.

The first few days of the festival have seen social media users pick up on a flag featuring the words “this is a work event”.

“Best flag at Glastonbury so far,” wrote journalist Scott Bryan.

There was another group, too, who clearly had the same idea and also had a flag featuring the quote.

The crowd watching the band Wet Leg also had fun with it, with one fan holding a card which read “work event”.

The likes of Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Foals, Sam Fender and St Vincent are all performing at Glastonbury this year.

Ha ve your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Fancy dress Boris Johnson being chased by police at the cricket goes viral

Everyone loves a bit of fancy dress – especially the cricket fans inside Headingley cricket ground. It's one of the liveliest atmospheres in the game and the Yorkshire fans of the England team rarely pass up an opportunity to blow off a little steam in fancy dress. Those inside the ground for the third test match against New Zealand witnessed one of the best efforts in recent times this week, too, after one group went all out to impress the crowd. Video taken in the stands shows one cricket lover dressed as Boris Johnson, complete with a blonde mop and blue...
Best and funniest flags at Glastonbury 2022

Glastonbury 2022 has come to an end after a host of history-making performances, powerful speeches and surprise appearances. The 50th year celebration was rounded off with headliner Kendrick Lamar, who made a dramatic call for female rights, chanting, "they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women's rights" before leaving the stage. The plea appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court's recent decision to end the country's constitutional right to abortion.Several musicians across the weekend used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and...
Liam Gallagher says he could do a 3 hour headline set just 'slagging off Noel'

Former Oasis member Liam Gallagher claimed he could do a three-hour Glastonbury set where he just slagged off his brother Noel the whole time.Last night, Glastonbury Festival came to a close with headliner Kendrick Lamar closing up proceedings.It was the first time the festival has been able to take place since 2019 and revellers enjoyed music from artists like Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.Responding to a comment made on Twitter, Liam Gallagher said he could do a set in which he slated his older brother Noel.The brothers and former bandmates in rock band...
Paul McCartney sparks debate after playing Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney has split opinion online after playing a video of Johnny Depp at Glastonbury. The former Beatle showed a clip of Depp on the Pyramid Stage during his headline performance on Saturday night. The pair are reportedly friends and collaborators, with the actor having starred in a number of McCarthy's music videos. During his rendition of 2012 track My Valentine he played clips from the original video, which stars Depp alongside Natalie Portman. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The clip sees Depp playing guitar while using sign language to recite the lyrics of the song. The black and white footage...
'The Queen' spotted in the crowd at Glastonbury watching Robert Plant

Glastonbury made its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus this past weekend with headline acts Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar wowing the hundreds of thousands of people who amassed at Worthy Farm. The world-famous festival is used to attracting the biggest names both on stage and in the crowds as the likes of Steve Coogan and Louis Theroux were spotted amongst the punters this year. However, one person that viewers wouldn't have expected to see was The Queen. Yes, that's right people who watched the coverage of the festival on the BBC thought that they spotted Her Majesty...
Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry's Wife Isn't Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn't been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it's unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
Andy Burnham calls for 'collective spirit in politics' during Glastonbury festival appearance

Andy Burnham has called for 'collective spirit in politics' while appearing at Glastonbury festival. The Mayor of Greater Manchester received an ovation from the crowd while taking part in a panel discussion in the Left Field tent on Saturday. Calling for a 'rewiring' of the British political system, Burnham said: "Britain needs to gets rid of the old ways, get around a table and agree a programme for political change, a collaborative spirit. Then we'll have a progressive government at the next general election." He went on to say: "Good, safe housing should be a general rule in this country. Social...
Kendrick Lamar kicks off debut Glastonbury set as he brings festival to a close

Kendrick Lamar has kicked off his debut performance at Glastonbury in electrifying style as he brings the festival to a close.The US rapper, 35, opened his set with a group of male dancers all dressed in white shirts and black trousers with a red robe on their arms as female dancers wearing red flowing dresses danced through them.As they stilled, Lamar stepped up to the mic with what appeared to be a crown of thorns on his head to perform his opening song of United In Grief. KENDRICK. PYRAMID STAGE. GLASTONBURY. @bbcglasto: Watch...
'It's got better and bigger': Pensioner, 72, will never quit Glastonbury

A pensioner who has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception has said he will only stop coming when he is "six feet under".Pat Rogers, 72, a retired car technician, said "there wouldn't be anything else to stop me" coming to the festival, which is back after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.The festival has become a tradition for Mr Rogers and his family, with his partner Rachel, 73, children, and grandchildren setting up camp each year despite the couple living nearby in host village Pilton.Asked what would stop him from going to Glastonbury, he told the PA...
Diana Ross reels off the hits during legends slot at Glastonbury

Soul singer Diana Ross told the thousands gathered at the Pyramid Stage to "feel the power of love" as she reeled off hit after hit.She kicked off her set with 1980 classic I'm Coming Out drawing rapturous applause during her Sunday teatime legends slot on the final day of Glastonbury wearing a sparkly dress with a matching white cape and headpiece ensemble.The soul singer treated the crowd to a selection of classics including Baby Love, You Can't Hurry Love, Stop! In The Name Of Love and at the conclusion of Chain Reaction pink confetti was launched from the stage.She also...
Neil Finn's grandson 'steals show' after joining Crowded House Glastonbury set

Rock band Crowded House were joined on stage by a younger performer during their Glastonbury set – frontman Neil Finn's grandson, Buddy.The newest rocker, whose name was chanted by thousands in the watching crowd, was invited by the 64-year-old to introduce I Got You and pinched a microphone to sing while on the festival's Pyramid Stage on Friday.Young Buddy was also held up to the microphone by his father, guitarist Liam Finn, to provide vocals for 1991 single Weather With You.After a series of squeaks to round off the set, Buddy was applauded off the stage and returned the support...
Piers Morgan owned by another union leader's Facebook profile picture

Piers Morgan has been brutally owned by yet another union general secretary as he once again claims he's going on a Facebook stalk.When interviewing RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on his show, Morgan brought up a screenshot of Lynch's Facebook page and quizzed him about his profile picture of The Hood from Thunderbirds.Morgan was ridiculed for his ridiculous interview topic but has continued to boast about the viewing numbers of the cringe-worthy clip.With the general secretary of The Communication Workers Union (CWU) Dave Ward due to be appearing on his show, Morgan claimed he was "currently checking out his Facebook...
Somerset Lord-Lieutenant's Glastonbury reunion with paramedic who saved her life

The Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset has had a surprise reunion at Glastonbury Festival with the paramedic who saved her life 20 years earlier.Annie Maw, the Queen's representative in Somerset, was presenting the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to Festival Medical Services (FMS), and spoke of her gratitude for the care she received from paramedics after she suffered a horse-riding accident and broke her back in 2002.To her surprise, Mike Gray, the first paramedic to treat her on that day, is part of FMS at Glastonbury and stepped forward to introduce himself.The pair had not seen each other since the day of...
Kirstie Allsopp accidentally swallowing an AirPod and it became an instant meme

Kirstie Allsopp has shared how accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods earphones after she confused it for one of her vitamin tablets - and people on Twitter couldn't help but joke about the mishap.The Location, Location, Location presenter took to Twitter on Sunday (June 27) to provide details about how the mix-up occurred to her 428,000 followers which meant she knocked back the small white wireless earbuds.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "In other news, I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don't recommend it. I've managed to chuck it back up without having to...
Glastonbury couple don white dress and festival gear to renew wedding vows

A Bristol couple who first met at a music gig donned festival gear and glitter as they renewed their wedding vows at Glastonbury.Glastonbury is not licensed to hold legal weddings so, after being married six weeks ago, festival lovers Lara and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce kissed in a renewal ceremony at the Church at Glastonbury tent on Saturday.The pair had glitter on their faces and Mrs Dayeh-Bunce donned a white dress and colourful flower-wreath tiara for the occasion, while Mr Dayeh-Bunce wore a jacket and t-shirt combination with denim shorts and a bucket hat.Mr Dayeh-Bunce, a 32-year-old delivery consultant, is attending his...
Michael Eavis says portrait is an 'achievement for a dairy farmer from Somerset'

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis said having a painting of himself displayed at the National Portrait Gallery is "quite an achievement" and "not bad for a typical dairy farmer from Somerset".The portrait by English artist Sir Peter Blake, which was unveiled by Jarvis Cocker on Sir Peter's 90th birthday, will be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens in 2023.Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press that he was "worried" about seeing the portrait for the first time but added Sir Peter "is an old friend of mine". Yesterday at the Festival,...
