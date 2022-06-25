Boris Johnson's infamous 'work event' quote makes cameo at Glastonbury

Boris Johnson might not be appearing in person at Glastonbury, but one his most infamous quotes has been immortalised by the crowd at Worthy Farm.

The PM’s ‘work event’ quote, in which he claimed he believed the parties inside Downing Street were in fact allowed because they related to work, has been a regular fixture in the partygate scandal over the past year – with the first case coming back in January when he apologised to MPs and the country for allowing parties to go ahead.

Boris Johnson told the Commons at the time: “No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus.

“When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, there’s been a whole lot more come out following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report, and now the revellers at Glastonbury are poking a little fun at the PM and his unconvincing excuses.

The first few days of the festival have seen social media users pick up on a flag featuring the words “this is a work event”.

“Best flag at Glastonbury so far,” wrote journalist Scott Bryan.

There was another group, too, who clearly had the same idea and also had a flag featuring the quote.

The crowd watching the band Wet Leg also had fun with it, with one fan holding a card which read “work event”.

The likes of Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Foals, Sam Fender and St Vincent are all performing at Glastonbury this year.