ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #371: Saturday, June 25

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gg9pD_0gLkeQhS00

It's finally the weekend, so it must be time for the answer to the June 25 (371) Wordle. Looking back at the answers we've had so far, I'm amazed at the sheer variety of words we've gone through—everything from medical terms to archaic alternatives and the odd potentially cheeky solution I've had to write very carefully worded hints for.

If you'd like to have a look at Wordles gone by for yourself, just click here to access our extensive Wordle archive (opens in new tab). For everything else, you've got me on hand to help. I've written out a helpful hint, the answer just below that, and if you'd like to learn how to play Wordle I can show you how it all works.

Wordle June 25: A helpful hint

Today's word is mostly used to describe someone's eyes, especially if they're small, bright, shiny—and a little bit sinister too. This term can also be used in a more positive way to describe someone who is keeping a close eye on something.

Today's Wordle 371 answer

You've scrolled this far, so let's make sure you get what you came for. The answer to the June 25 (371) Wordle is BEADY.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Very Average

Today's Wordle hasn't been too difficult for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘TE’

Wordle players often share their daily results on their social media, wins or losses. Sometimes players brag about finding the secret word of the day with just a few tries, while other times it’s just the sadness of forgetting to do Wordle the day before and losing their winning streak without even trying.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Gets a Little Tricky

While today's Wordle has the potential to trip up players, most players have solved the puzzle without issue. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beady
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
HOME & GARDEN
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Parrot Getting the First Bath She's Had in Years Is Hard to Resist

Did you know that parrots have some extremely high lifespans? Most people don't. According to Fetch by WebMD, some Amazons, Cockatoos, and Macaws have been known to live 60 years or longer. So it's pretty understandable that people were amazed by one woman on TikTok, who shared video of 50-year-old Polly getting a bath. Amazing!
ANIMALS
komando.com

Optical illusion: Spot the hidden second animal and you beat 99% of people

Optical illusions are a great way to test your visual acuity, but they often force you to think in unconventional ways. Then sometimes, your brain and eyes can’t agree on what is in front of them. Take this optical illusion, for example: Upon first glance, you probably won’t be able to spot the hidden second animal.
SCIENCE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy