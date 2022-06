PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period."It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO