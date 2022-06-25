ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man found shot to death in Longwood Manor — second person found fatally shot in an hour

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found shot to death Friday night in Longwood Manor — the second person found fatally shot in an hour. The man, 21, was found with...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Chicago police report no leads in shooting death of 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore

Chicago police reported no leads Monday in the shooting death of a 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore last week. Investigators have gotten different versions of what happened Friday evening when Cecilia Thomas was shot in the head in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Chicago Police#Oak Lawn#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 Chicago men robbed Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice: police

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two Chicago men are accused of robbing the Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice this month. Quashawn Scott, 21, and Raphyll Jordan, 21, were taken into custody for retail theft. Scott and Jordan allegedly frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations, and are responsible for the theft of...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex in Waukegan

A 19-year-old man was shot in front of an apartment building in Waukegan during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning, police said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 12:20 a.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Pine Street in Waukegan for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe […] The post 19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex in Waukegan appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WAUKEGAN, IL
nypressnews.com

2 men shot, 1 critically wounded on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. Initial reports say two unknown males entered the bus with firearms, in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m., walked towards the back, and fired shots — striking a 24-year-old man.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, found shot dead on ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot dead, lying on the ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of South Princeton. At about 11:36 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. They discovered a 21-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy