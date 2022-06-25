Fire tears through building next to burned strip club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are investigating a blaze that broke out a vacant building late Saturday night on Industrial Road, near where East Sahara Avenue runs underneath Interstate 15.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said in a news release its firefighters and colleagues from the Clark County Fire Department needed about an hour to bring the fire under control after receiving calls from passersby shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The warehouse is next door to the Crazy Horse Too, an out-of-business gentlemen’s club that caught fire on June 5.

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

When crews arrived, thick black smoke was coming from a one-story warehouse at 2448 Industrial Rd. Flames also were burning through the roof, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, Fire & Rescue said. The release said damage could not be immediately ascertained.

