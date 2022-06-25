ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET Awards take over iconic Hollywood sign

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

L.A.’s iconic Hollywood sign has transformed into a movie screen ahead of Sunday’s BET Awards.

A high-resolution projection turned the sign into a moving art installation to promote the music and culture awards show.

The BET Awards are taking place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Actress Taraji P. Henson is the show’s host and performers include Diddy, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Nas, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$.

The BET Awards will air at 8 p.m. on BET.

For more information on the BET Awards, click here .

