ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Travel: The best California travel spots from Palm Springs to Redding

By LEXI CROSBY
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I love to travel and take every opportunity to adventure both in the States and around the world. Yet California always holds a special place in my heart with all my travels. In December 2021, we took a trip to find the best travel stops in...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veranda.com

The 10 Wineries You Should Visit in Temecula, California

If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
TEMECULA, CA
brides.com

The Ultimate Palm Springs Bachelorette Guide

Frequently Asked Questions Why You'll Love Palm Springs Where to Stay Where to Eat. What to Do How to Get Around Palm Springs Bachelorette Party Itinerary. Whether you fly into Palm Springs International Airport or drive in from California or neighboring states, planning a bachelorette party in Palm Springs means enjoying your own little slice of desert paradise. “It’s a tropical getaway without your ocean. You’re in between Vegas and L.A.—we are the hotspot,” observes Jacquelyn James, VP of business development and brand awareness for dinner cabaret experience AsiaSF, which rolls out the red carpet—quite literally—for bachelorette party groups of all sizes and orientations. “You come here and you literally get away. It’s a retreat, a resort, a whole special place.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire 200 resort operations positions across Palm Desert this summer. Marriott is a globally recognized company that is leisure travel-focused with over 120 resorts worldwide. They offer part-time and full-time positions, along with year-round employment and flexible shift opportunities. Marriott will be hosting three in-person hiring events throughout the The post Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Redding, CA
Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Newhall, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
City
Redding, CA
City
Kettleman City, CA
Bakersfield Californian

1 dead in brushfire as heat wave grips much of California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some California areas and one man died in a Sonoma County brushfire as the state sweltered Monday under a ridge of high pressure. The National Weather Service said it hit 108 degrees on Monday at the Paso Robles airport and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

As California’s New Mandatory Responsible Beverage Service Certification Deadline Looms, San Francisco Wine School Offers ABC Accredited Live Training For 1 Million Servers In Need

All alcoholic beverage servers and managers are required to certify for responsible beverage service by August 31, 2022, per the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The State of California has issued a new mandate for Responsible Beverage Service (RBS)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelexperta.com

Safety Tips For a Trip to Big Bear Lake, California

During the winter season in Big Bear Lake, while the blanket of white makes your trip to the mountains a magical journey, you should remember that there are also certain risks. Big Bear Lake, the city and not the reservoir, is located about an hour’s drive from Los Angeles. Las Vegas is also about three hours away from there, so you can go from snow to desert in no time. Big Bear Lake in California is an awesome option for those looking to travel this winter. Here are a few tips that will keep you safe.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Good Food#Red Lion#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Tesla Ev#Rv#Specialty
iebusinessdaily.com

Hotel coming to Moreno Valley

Construction has begun on a 122-suite hotel in Moreno Valley. WoodSpring Suites is being built at 24455 Hemlock Ave. and will be the chain’s fourth Inland Empire location, according to a statement on the city’s website. The extended-stay hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier. Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs StadiumAfter a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is The post Local Fourth of July events and celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

The Angora Fire devastated South Lake Tahoe 15-years-ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we're answering any questions you may have when it comes to using fireworks throughout the valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Department is reminding people that illegal fireworks can result in injury and property damages. Their 'You Light It, We Write It' campaign is holding people accountable for all The post Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy