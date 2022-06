ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO