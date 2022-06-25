ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS

 3 days ago

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, southern Todd,...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
Watch Aftermath Of A Flood That Hammered A Small Town In Minnesota

A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
Several evacuated as central Minnesota experiences flooding

After overnight storms, parts of central Minnesota are experiencing flooding.A number of homes near the Little Elk River in the town of Randall had to be evacuated today, while a number of roads were closed off."There's water everywhere. It's completely insane. I've never seen anything like this," said Meghan Waldoch.Waldoch spent part of Friday afternoon trying to get to her mother-in-law's house. But it was no easy task. 230th Avenue leading into Randall was closed, and surrounding country roads were washed out."She's got 12 inches of water in her basement but she's doing okay," said Waldoch.In town, Jason Ganz couldn't...
Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
DNR seeks Loon monitors for Kandiyohi County

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Kandiyohi County. Volunteers are needed, for a minimum of one morning during the July 2 through July 12 monitoring period, to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.
Ceylon man injured in collision near Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon

A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
Zebra mussels found in Long Lake near Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Long Lake, which is near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after his daughter found a zebra mussel attached to a rock while swimming in the lake. DNR invasive species specialists conducted a snorkel search of two areas of the 1,568-acre lake. They found a single zebra mussel at each location.
Storm damages reported in Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake area

OTTERTAIL — Monday night, June 20, severe thunderstorms struck the region with strong winds wreaking havoc on portions of central Minnesota including damage reported in the Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake regions. The storm came after temperatures topped out near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. Observers near Ottertail reported...
Motorcycle crash injures two near Evansville

(Douglas County)--On Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single motorcycle accident on Co Rd 1 NW near the intersection with Co Rd 52 NW in Lund Township north of Evansville. The motorcycle reportedly left the roadway and the operator was seriously injured. A passenger was also on the motorcycle and was believed to also be injured.
Melvin J. Gewerth

Melvin Joseph Gewerth, age 62 of Morton formerly of Wabasso area, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. John Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
