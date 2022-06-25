ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Dennis, local players growing together with Settlers during roller-coaster season

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

HEATH — It's been an intriguing summer thus far, both for first-year head coach Jake Dennis and the 10 local products on his Licking County Settlers roster.

They've ridden the highs of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (a 4-0 start and exciting 10-inning win at the Richmond Jazz late Thursday night), and felt the pain of the lows, including Friday's disappointing 9-1 loss to the Xenia Scouts at Heath's Dave Klontz Field.

"It's all about development," said Dennis, a former stellar lefthanded pitcher at Licking Valley, Sinclair Community College and Northern Kentucky; and now an assistant coach at Missouri Valley College. "At first, it was the pitching, then it was guys getting used to swinging wood. Now, it's finding something that works offensively. We almost have a new nine, every game."

The Settlers' current 8-7 record, which has them tied for second in the Great Lakes South Division, reflects the roller-coaster ride thus far. But it's one the former area stars are enjoying, as they face a new level of competition. The roster features players from eight states spread over a variety of colleges, ranging from junior college to Division I.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGZEP_0gLkZf5q00

"The level we're seeing comes from small Division I and even some bigger schools. We faced a pitcher who is transferring from Ball State to Mississippi State and threw 96," said Licking Valley's Chase Whisner, an All-NCAC infielder at Wittenberg who has three more years of collegiate eligibility. "It's a different level altogether for most of us (from Licking County)," he said. "Most of us are in Division III and don't see this consistently, but we tend to thrive in that kind of challenge. I love it."

Whisner said every day, the expectations are higher. "You pound the zone every day on the mound, make plays on defense every day, and you expect to rake on offense every day," he said.

First baseman Drew Firchau from Granville, who is transferring from Bryant and Stratton College to Otterbein University, said it can be a humbling experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8PfP_0gLkZf5q00

"You realize that you can't take anything for granted," he said. "You have to put in the work, day in and day out."

On Friday, Firchau started at first and produced the only run the Settlers could muster, when he sliced an RBI double down the left field line, scoring second baseman Jack Rando from Belmont University in the third inning. Licking County could not solve Xenia righthander Evan Etchison from Grace College, who pitched a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Settlers' starter Will Myklebust of Ivy Tech Community College allowed only one unearned run over five innings, striking out four with just one walk. But he gave up three unearned runs thanks to three errors by Licking County, which committed four on the day. Licking Valley lefty Logan Bragg from Findlay yielded four earned runs over the final four innings. Every Xenia starter had each least one hit, and Jeffery Heard of Cal State Sacramento whacked a two-run homer.

"They taught us a good lesson today," Dennis told his team afterward. "They were hunting fastballs early in counts, and that's what we should have been doing. He was throwing low 80s and filling it up today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qgt4E_0gLkZf5q00

Local players have contributed in various ways for the Settlers. Newark's Logan Swonger (Tiffin) has thrown 6.1 innings and struck out 10 without allowing a run, while Licking Valley's Garrett Montgomery (Capital) has pitched 3.1 scoreless innings and Bragg is 2-0 with five one-hit innings in an earlier win against the Scouts. Newark Catholic's Connor Hinerman  (Dayton) threw two one-hit innings in his most recent outing. He is coming back from both elbow and shoulder surgeries.

Swonger is also batting .316 with five stolen bases, while Whisner is hitting .250 with two triples and two stolen bases, playing in 13 of the 15 games. Lakewood's Ryan Davis (Adrian) bats .261 with a stolen base. Valley's Logan White (Capital) has played in 10 games, Heath's Austin Morrow (Wittenberg) in nine and Firchau in seven, although Morrow is sidelined with an injury.

"It's fun to be on the same side with these guys," Firchau said. "Chase and I have gone to church together forever, and I've been friends with Logan Swonger since sophomore year. I never got to play against him, but now I get to play with him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTzRt_0gLkZf5q00

"The local guys help you keep your head in it," Whisner said. "It's just little critiques, from guys that you trust."

The Settlers return to Heath at 1 o'clock Sunday in a rematch with the improving Scouts, which just ended South Division leader Hamilton's seven-game winning streak. After traveling to Hamilton on Monday, Licking County begins a five-game homestand at Denison University.

Dennis is confident his team will put things together. "Once July rolls around, we'll go with an every day nine, find the right combination, and play championship baseball," he said.

After the loss, he told his club to just go out and have some fun. "We're at Heath, it's summer ball, and you don't have to be so serious," Dennis said.

