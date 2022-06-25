Giants' Evan Longoria: Goes yard in loss

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO