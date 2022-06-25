ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Evan Longoria: Goes yard in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Longoria went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson discipline decision: NFL recommends Browns QB serve suspension of at least a year, per report

The Cleveland Browns may soon have clarity with regard to Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season as the quarterback's disciplinary hearing is slated to begin on Tuesday. NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson will conduct the hearing. Following Robinson's ruling, both the NFL and NFLPA have the option to appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can either rule on the appeal, or he can call on in an independent ruler.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Longoria
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns to lineup Saturday

Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton was held out of the lineup the past three games due to chronic tendinitis in his right knee, but he appeared as pinch hitter Friday and will rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The fact the 28-year-old will immediately play center field rather than be limited to serving as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his availability going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Reds#Rbi
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Resting for early game Tuesday

Buxton is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. Gilberto Celestino will pick up a start in center field in place of Buxton, who has been managing tendinitis in his right knee of late. The Twins haven't indicated that Buxton experienced any sort of setback during his 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Monday's 11-1 win, so his absence from the lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday is likely just part of a maintenance plan. Expect Buxton to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Shipped to Seattle

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Goes yard twice in rout

Yepez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins. Getting the start at designated hitter and batting seventh, the 24-year-old rookie powered the Cardinals to a rout with a three-run blast off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning and a two-run shot off Richard Bleier in the sixth. Yepez has gone yard three times in the last two games and four times in the last nine, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.327/.506 with nine homers and 24 RBI through 47 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy