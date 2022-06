Arizona Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ-04), among other Arizona officials, released a statement offering condolences after the recent loss of Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “Maude [Gosar] and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Barney and we send our deepest condolences to Pam [Barney] and her family. Mayor Barney loved Queen Creek and was a tireless champion for all those that live in this community,” Gosar said. “Today, we lift his entire family up in prayer during this most difficult time.”

