Arizona State

Sparks Fly at U.S. Senate GOP Primary Debate in Arizona Between Brnovich, Lamon, Masters, McGuire, and Olson

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Republican primary debate for the U.S. Senate race in Arizona took place Thursday night in downtown Phoenix, organized by FreedomWorks. Three candidates polling in the lead participated; Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, solar billionaire businessman Jim Lamon, and Trump-endorsed, Thiel Foundation President Blake Masters. Two candidates who are lagging...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 36

Richard Lee Hartlage II
3d ago

yeah vote blue if you want to start looking like LA or CHICAGO I guess you people voted for Biden & you probably would vote for Biden again SAD SAD I'LL PRAY FOR ALL OF YOU

Reply(8)
14
TrumpMakesMeSick
3d ago

Vote all red out! I’ll vote Mark Kelly since he’s the only democrat in the senate for AZ. Republicans are extremists!

Reply(4)
20
LUVINLIFE❤
3d ago

AZ has the highest number of illegals in America and Mark Kelly & Attorney General Brachvich has allowed this to happen. Vote them both out and pick strong red candidates!

Reply(1)
6
