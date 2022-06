FTR's Dax Harwood was unexpectedly pulled from a three-way tag team match due to a possible legitimate shoulder injury. Harwood was shown being escorted to the back on camera in the middle of the FTR/Roppongi Vice/Jeff Cobb & Great O'Khan three-way match, with two titles on the line. The injury appeared to be legitimate, but Harwood returned to the match later on with his shoulder heavily taped and what appeared to be ice packs underneath. Harwood still managed to throw Jeff Cobb around with a series of suplexes, so he seemed to be okay. While it's certainly possible that Harwood suffered a legitimate injury, it's equally possible that this was a storyline injury designed to help FTR "beat the odds" on the continued hot runs.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO