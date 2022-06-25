ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Streaming: Morbius and the best films about modern-day vampires

By Guy Lodge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6DNo_0gLkX7Qv00

I am writing this week’s column, as it happens, from Cluj in Romania, on a visit to the Transylvania film festival, where the sunny days are long, spirits are high, and the undead threats you might usually look out for on a trip to Transylvania seem very far at bay. We don’t much consider vampires in mid-summer, but then, with Stranger Things fever in the air, perhaps spooky season has come early: Sony has taken it as an opportunity to release Morbius on VOD, a darker-leaning Marvel comic adaptation that hits offguard viewers with the dual terrors of modern vampires and Jared Leto at his most mannered.

But it’s actually reasonably good fun, balancing light goth-horror stylings with a suitably self-aware silliness – all a million miles from Bram Stoker. Leto plays a gifted biochemist, Dr Michael Morbius, who hits on a novel cure for his rare blood disease that entails blending his DNA with that of a vampire bat. Somehow, the brilliant scientist can’t see coming what anyone passingly familiar with his franchise stable-mate Spider-Man could, and vampiric mayhem ensues. Swedish director Daniel Espinosa guides it all with spooky flash, and Leto, a performer who comes with a trusty never-knowingly-underacted guarantee, is in his menacing element.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6Icr_0gLkX7Qv00
‘Scruffy and hilarious’: What We Do in the Shadows. Photograph: Unison Films/Allstar

It’s merely the most recent entry in an ever-expanding neo-vampire film canon, dedicated to pushing the idea that, just as not all heroes wear capes, not all vampires do either: rather than mouldering away in central European castles, they live and walk among us today. It’s not even the first time Marvel has had success with the idea: Wesley Snipes’s leather-clad badass in Blade (NowTV) set the template for Morbius , albeit with slightly more gung-ho action and strobe-lit rave scenes. It’s at once aggressively “modern” and a quintessential 90s period piece.

Blade was a more violent evolution of the 80s era that reinvented the creatures of the night into sleek, new-wave creatures of the nightclub. Tony Scott’s sharply dressed, atmospheric and queerly eroticised The Hunger (Google Play) – with David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve entirely too cool to be warm-blooded – christened the phase, before Joel Schumacher’s hopped-up, hormonal The Lost Boys (Amazon) took it to a brattier teenage place. The Lost Boys won a major following at the time, but released that same year, 1987, Kathryn Bigelow’s western-infused sleeper Near Dark (Apple TV) was always the hipper, cultier boy-vampire tale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZKRo_0gLkX7Qv00
‘Steely feminist sangfroid’: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

By the 21st century, the age of the emo vampire was upon us. The culture-forming Twilight films were less interested in its adolescent characters’ fangs than their feelings: they’re all on Netflix, and for all the eye-rolling they prompt today, they get better (and loopier) as they go along. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clements’s scruffy, hilarious What We Do in the Shadows (Netflix), along with its spinoff sitcom (BBC iPlayer), went a step further in softening the modern vampire’s image: its bloodsuckers are a gaggle of blokey, shambling housemates.

It’s in world cinema, however, that you tend to encounter the most interesting, unlikely new vampires, beginning with Tomas Alfredson’s tender, shivery childhood romance Let the Right One In (iPlayer), the youthful frailty of which acted as a corrective to the more soap-operatic stakes of Twilight . Claire Denis’s brutal, nihilistic Trouble Every Day (Shudder), on the other hand, takes advantage of arthouse liberties to ramp up the profligate sexualised blood-letting. It makes even Park Chan-wook’s kinky, slinky Thirst (Shudder) – loosely based on Zola’s Thérèse Raquin and bringing a fresh take on Catholic guilt into proceedings — look restrained by comparison. Iranian-American director Ana Lily Amirpour’s chilly-cool A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (Apple TV), meanwhile, mixes the genre’s standard blood with some steely feminist sangfroid : if Jared Leto’s Morbius went up against Sheila Vand’s nameless, Madonna-worshipping avenging vamp here, you wouldn’t fancy his chances.

Also new to streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXHA2_0gLkX7Qv00
‘Exuberantly peculiar’: Petrov’s Flu (2021) Photograph: Hype Film

Ambulance (Universal) Once lambasted by critics, Michael Bay’s brash, brawny brand of action filmmaking now feels like enough of a throwback to have earned him respect from the Marvel-fatigued. Crammed with blaring car chases and cranked-up criminal melodrama, this LA heist thriller isn’t exactly stylish, but it has a style – in this age of identikit franchises, that stands out.

Petrov’s Flu (Sovereign) Not all superhero films have to feel corporate, as this exuberantly peculiar, Gogol-influenced Russian spin on the genre (and others besides) proves. The first film made by embattled avant-garde director Kirill Serebrennikov after a period of house arrest, this delirious vision of a comic book artist and his superpowered wife battling a pandemic-struck dystopia, pops with restless energy and rage against the system.

Language Lessons (Amazon/Apple TV) “Screenlife” cinema – that genre of films locating all the action within computer or phone screens – had a Covid-lockdown golden age that already feels bound to a certain time and place. But Natalie Morales’s gentle relationship drama was one of its sweeter products, tracing an odd, unexpected Zoom friendship between a gay widower and his Spanish instructor – played with warm, good humour by Morales herself.

Belle (Anime Ltd) Respected anime auteur Mamoru Hosoda riffs on Beauty and the Beast for this tale of a shy high-schooler with a glamorous parallel life as a pop star in a virtual realm, fixated on finding the identity of the alluring monster disrupting her digital exploits. Narratively busy and visually hyper-designed, it offers a game-like sugar rush, but it’s all a bit lacking in heart.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Beloved Horror Remake Rises Through the Netflix Top 10

The start of each month is usually when most of the major acquired titles are added to various streaming services. That's why the first day of the month always sees the biggest influx of titles for streamer's like Netflix. Sometimes, however, movies from years past will make their way to a service in the middle of the month, giving subscribers a surprise when they search for something to watch. That's what happened this week when the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's IT was added to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Tomas Alfredson
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
GamesRadar

10 horror movies to watch after Stranger Things season 4

From Hellraiser to The Ring, here’s everything to watch after Stranger Things 4, Volume 1. Stranger Things is a love letter to pop culture, written and created by pop culture lovers Matt and Ross Duffer. The series frequently borrows from and is inspired by classic films – and Stranger Things season 4 is no different. The first Volume pays homage to horror icons like Doug Bradley's Pinhead and Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and even takes some inspiration from haunted house horrors like The Amityville Horror and The Changeling.
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampires#Marvel Comic#Cluj#Swedish#Scruffy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 123 of the invasion

Kyiv has come under attack for the first time since 5 June, with Russian missiles striking at residential buildings and a Kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. At least five people were injured, including a seven-year-old girl. There are unconfirmed reports that her father was killed in the attack. A Russian woman was among the injured.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
CHINA
The Guardian

We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Premiere: Chris Hemsworth On Thor’s “Adolescent Quality”; Natalie Portman’s “Wild Ride” & Christian Bale’s Fingernail Challenge

Click here to read the full article. For fans of Taika Waititi’s take on Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, the premiere of the writer-director’s latest MCU go-round, Thor: Love And Thunder, has been a long time coming. But it seems there may be yet more to come. At the Hollywood premiere on Thursday, its star, Chris Hemsworth said he hopes to continue the role for more films, especially if he can carry on working with Waititi. “I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it,” he told Deadline. Thor is the only MCU character to have four films focused...
NFL
Deadline

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X’ With First Look At Jason Momoa; Touts Packed, Diverse Slate – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal revved up exhibition at its CineEurope presentation today in Barcelona, offering a glimpse at 2023’s Fast & Furious X, including a first look at new cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment is currently in production for release next summer. That was the capper to a jam-packed Uni session that kicked off with Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg telling exhibitors the studio has “something for everyone” as the industry “can’t survive on superheroes and big IP alone.” Championing Uni’s drive to cater to diverse...
NFL
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy