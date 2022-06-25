Ahwatukee Girl Scout’s food allergy project saluted

As much as Valley residents seem to treat the heat as no big deal or at worst a mild annoyance, it’s actually a serious health risk. If you underestimate the desert heat and don’t take precautions, you could be one of the 2,000 people who wind up in emergency rooms every summer. We definitely don’t want that, so read on for five things to know that will help you survive the heat and get through our summer safely. And if you take away nothing else, remember that in an Arizona summer, consider a bottle of water to be your most important fashion accessory.

