Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train

More than a dozen people were injured Monday, three of them critically, in a crash involving a City of Los Angeles commuter bus and a parked big rig in El Segundo. The crash occurred at around 8:25 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was assisting El Segundo police and fire personnel. The Los Angeles Commuter Express bus wound up on its side.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including the driver of the truck, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters. (Video above: Top headlines...
A 38-year-old homeless man died early Monday morning when he was struck by two cars and an SUV that all drove away from the scene in Fullerton. The multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue, said Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. The victim was...
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a freeway collision in Long Beach. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:32 a.m. to the Anaheim Street off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks. It was unknown if the victim was...
A woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found the woman dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol. Her name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A 70-year-old dementia patient was struck and killed by a vehicle after wandering away from his caregiver, walking eastbound on Avenue I at 8th Street East in the city of Lancaster around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022. Witnesses stated that a light colored Nissan...
A man was stabbed to death in Canoga Park Monday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 7 a.m. to the area of Deering Avenue and Gault Street on reports of the stabbing and found the man wounded at the scene, according to a department statement. Los Angeles Fire...
A motorist who apparently had been shot was found dead in a vehicle on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Anaheim Street offramp after the vehicle crashed about 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. First responders...
A motorcyclist was killed this evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
Officials identified on Friday a 24-year-old man who was hit and killed by a Metrolink train in the Santa Clarita. The deadly train incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. Monday between the Newhall and Sylmar stations and involved AV Line Train Number 212, which was headed to Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.
Police evacuated residents in Azusa Monday after authorities discovered a cache of illegal fireworks inside a residence. The evacuations began about 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, where investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department Arson Unit found “a large amount of illegal fireworks” inside a home after serving a search warrant, according to the Azusa Police Department.
LOS ANGELES - A Sawtelle-area crash involving three vehicles and an unknown number of pedestrians left six people hurt, including an elderly woman who suffered critical injuries. The crash happened at 2200 S. Sawtelle Blvd. and was reported at 2:58 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
A man killed in a single-vehicle crash on a freeway off-ramp near Castaic was a San Diego resident, authorities said Sunday. Leonard Rarick was 81-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash involving a gray Honda occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Templin Highway off-ramp from the...
A man who fell into a trench at a construction site in Sun Valley died from asphyxia, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 28-year-old Misael Montoya of Panorama City, according to the coroner’s office. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to the 8400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard about...
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after crashing into a palm tree early Sunday morning, June 26, in the city of Baldwin Park. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department received a call around 12:56 a.m. of a traffic collision with one person trapped on the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue.
A man from Providence Village, Texas, was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers learned...
A child who drowned while swimming with family members in Lake Elsinore was identified Monday as a nine-year-old Palmdale boy. Dante Clark died after disappearing near Launch Pointe at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Dante was in the water near the docks...
A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was identified on Monday by...
A man in Lancaster was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as an unknown type Honda or Nissan, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station reported. The pedestrian was crossing Avenue I, outside of a crosswalk, near Seventh Street East,...
Comments / 0