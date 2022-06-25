Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train

A woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found the woman dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol. Her name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO