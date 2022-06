The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. New policies have been approved for deputies and staff of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office!. You’ll start to see deputies wearing cowboy hats and having a little more facial hair; that’s because two of our policies introduced modifications to allow deputies and staff to not only grow a goatee-style beard but use cowboy hats to stay cool and protect them from UV rays in these soaring summer temperatures!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO