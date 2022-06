VANCOUVER (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (6-5-6; 24 pts.) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-8-3; 21 pts.) at BC Place on Sunday night. Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović recorded six saves, a new personal best with New England, in his first clean-sheet performance and the team's third of the season.Gustavo Bou started at forward and recorded eight shot attempts, tied for the most in a game by a Revolution player this season. Dylan Borrero played an 81-minute shift in his fourth straight start and nearly broke the deadlock with...

