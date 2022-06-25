Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Next week, Indiana lawmakers will meet for a special legislative session where it is expected they will discuss abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe Versus Wade. They could soon pass new limits in the Hoosier state. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders discusses this process and what...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
INDIANAPOLIS — The decision by the Supreme Court's conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. While Indiana does not have a trigger law, which would have outlawed abortion immediately after the overturn of Roe...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the coming weeks, the Indiana General assembly is expected to vote on whether or not the state should ban abortions, and the dominant political parties have stated their positions on the matter. On Monday, the Indiana Democratic Party sent representatives to Evansville to establish their...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team took new steps towards reversing injunctions on abortion laws in the Hoosier state. One law that Rokita is asking courts to lift the injunction for is a ban on discriminatory abortions sought specifically because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability.
In less than a week, huge changes are coming for Hoosiers wanting to carry handguns in public. Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March takes effect July 1. This means that anyone over the age of 18, who is not a convicted felon, will...
Dr. Caitlin Bernard couldn’t hold back tears Friday morning at her office in between patient appointments after she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She is an OBGYN who performs abortions at clinics in Indiana. Like many providers across the country, she’s been...
INDIANAPOLIS — The division over abortion rights was on full display at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday. Groups of activists on both sides of the issues held rallies today to make their stances known. Despite the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion remains legal in Indiana. However, that’s likely to change when lawmakers […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21. [Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]. There will still be exceptions...
Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers. Following a higher-than-expected revenue performance, the governor has called on the Indiana General Assembly to reconvene on July 6 to return $1 billion in state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. Each taxpayer would receive about $225 in addition to the already in place...
Mayor John Hamilton has pledged to fight the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe versus Wade. In a prepared statement this weekend, the mayor said he will join Planned Parenthood, All Options Pregnancy Center and other partners supporting the rights and choices of women and their families. The mayor believes...
INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb issues the following statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade. "The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is calling Friday a “historic day for our nation” after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion protection case Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Supreme Court overturned the...
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools across Indiana are feeling the pressure to fill open teaching positions as the fall school year approaches. School leaders say if they aren't filled, it could impact your child's education. Karissa Hartwyk and her husband recently walked away from teaching at Decatur Township Schools, each...
Hoosiers will get a bit of a break in the their power bills starting next month. Indiana has done away with the special tax on utility bills. The repeal means monthly savings for all customers beginning July 1. The Utility Receipts Tax and Utility Services Tax is currently a 1.46%...
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana mayor who went on to work to prevent gun violence and an Indianapolis public policy expert are weighing in after President Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill. The bipartisan bill, which was supported by Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and 14 other Republicans,...
