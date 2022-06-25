ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtests breakout in downtown Indy following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the …. IU professor discusses SCOTUS decision on Roe v Wade. OPHS, Fastenal team up...

fox59.com

Comments / 21

James Sullivan
3d ago

You got to love how hypocritical those on the left are. Like the person with the sign saying defend abortion by any means necessary. But when anti abortion people carried out attacks on abortion clinics or doctors? These same people claimed that they were terrorists

Reply
6
Charles Jensen
2d ago

Any of you can tell me where in the constitution abortion is a "right"? All the supreme court did was put this in Individual states hands. Some very uninformed comments here.

Reply
4
Ron Baker
3d ago

Our government's creation of more needless legislation specifically designed to distract and divide our dying democracy.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Possible Impact of Roe V. Wade Overturn on Indiana

Next week, Indiana lawmakers will meet for a special legislative session where it is expected they will discuss abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe Versus Wade. They could soon pass new limits in the Hoosier state. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders discusses this process and what...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Files Motions Toi Lift Injunctions, Allow Abortion Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Fishers, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
14news.com

Indiana Republicans and Democrats state positions on abortion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the coming weeks, the Indiana General assembly is expected to vote on whether or not the state should ban abortions, and the dominant political parties have stated their positions on the matter. On Monday, the Indiana Democratic Party sent representatives to Evansville to establish their...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hoosier Constitutional Carry Bill Takes Effect Friday

In less than a week, huge changes are coming for Hoosiers wanting to carry handguns in public. Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March takes effect July 1. This means that anyone over the age of 18, who is not a convicted felon, will...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Protest#Scotus#Fishers Indiana#Impd#Democrats
FOX59

Abortion rights draws thousands to downtown Indy rallies

INDIANAPOLIS — The division over abortion rights was on full display at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday. Groups of activists on both sides of the issues held rallies today to make their stances known. Despite the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion remains legal in Indiana. However, that’s likely to change when lawmakers […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21. [Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]. There will still be exceptions...
city-countyobserver.com

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers by Vaneta Becker

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers. Following a higher-than-expected revenue performance, the governor has called on the Indiana General Assembly to reconvene on July 6 to return $1 billion in state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. Each taxpayer would receive about $225 in addition to the already in place...
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Mayor Hamilton Pledges to Fight Supreme Court Ruling

Mayor John Hamilton has pledged to fight the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe versus Wade. In a prepared statement this weekend, the mayor said he will join Planned Parenthood, All Options Pregnancy Center and other partners supporting the rights and choices of women and their families. The mayor believes...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
953wiki.com

Statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb issues the following statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade. "The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bishop Rhoades reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is calling Friday a “historic day for our nation” after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion protection case Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Supreme Court overturned the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers exploring ways to recruit more teachers

Indiana's teacher shortage remains front and center as schools are trying to fill open jobs over the summer. Indiana lawmakers exploring ways to recruit more …. Local health providers, birthing experts share concerns …. Sleeping boy hurt after shots fired at east side …. IMPD first ever teen academy giving...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Hoosiers to expect savings in power bills next month

Hoosiers will get a bit of a break in the their power bills starting next month. Indiana has done away with the special tax on utility bills. The repeal means monthly savings for all customers beginning July 1. The Utility Receipts Tax and Utility Services Tax is currently a 1.46%...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy