ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oslo police say they believe mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 14 was a terror attack

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO, Norway (AP) — Oslo police say they believe mass...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy