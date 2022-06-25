ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Not Speaking to Ex-Husband, Not Co-parenting

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beef's still hot between Noella Bergener and her ex-husband, James, 'cause she says they're not on speaking terms, nor are they "in a great co-parenting place" ... but she's not losing any sleep over the situation. We caught up with "The Real Housewives of...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Fielding Offers From Law Firms, Hollywood

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez is plotting her next move after winning his case against Amber Heard ... and she's in high demand in both the legal world and Hollywood. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Camille's considering a wide range of career options in the wake of the Depp-Heard trial, and her rise to fame, including media, law and even authoring a book.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry’s Wife Isn’t Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn’t been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it’s unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp is All Smiles Boarding Private Jet in Paris

If Johnny Depp's trip to Paris has him looking like the King of France, it's because he's about to be ... and his excitement about it is written all over his face. Johnny was still rocking that ear-to-ear smile he's had ever since emerging victorious over his ex-wife Amber Heard in their defamation case ... as he left his hotel in Paris and headed for a private jet flight.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Breakup Reports

Kendall Jenner might not be as single as everyone thinks ... she was just spotted spending some alone time with Devin Booker. The two were together at Soho House in Malibu Sunday ... seemingly in good spirits as they passed each other some flirty looks. Rumors have been spreading that...
MALIBU, CA
TMZ.com

Michael Jackson Estate Claims Man Took Property from Home Right After Death

Michael Jackson's estate claims a man engaged to one of his siblings used the chaos and sadness around MJ's death to jack a bunch of property from the singer's home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, MJ's estate claims Jeffre Phillips, who they say was engaged to one of Michael's siblings when he died, apparently used his 9-day stay in Michael's Carolwood House to steal personal and private property.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jodie Sweetin Shoved To The Ground By Cops At Abortions Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin, known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House,' was knocked back by police during an abortions rights protest, slamming her down on the concrete. Jodie was with other protestors on a freeway in Los Angeles when LAPD began to block their path ... Jodie ended up close to officers when she got shoved back into the crowd -- tripping over the curb and knocking her to the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Socal
TMZ.com

Diddy Shoots Video with Mary J. Blige and Yung Miami at BET After-party

Diddy had a lot to celebrate following the 2022 BET Awards, but turned his celebration into work as well -- shooting a project with Mary J. Blige and Yung Miami. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside the after party -- at Diddy's L.A. mansion -- where he appeared to be directing a music video ... most likely something for his upcoming R&B album on Motown Records.
MIAMI, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A New York Mother Vanished In The Middle Of A Divorce And Custody Battle

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Wedding Crasher Jason Alexander Allegedly Tried Entering Bedroom

Britney Spears nearly came face-to-face with her ex-husband when he attempted to crash her wedding and got inside her home ... so says one of her fired security guards. Jason Alexander is in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, and witnesses are testifying about what went down the day Britney was getting married to Sam Asghari ... and some of the testimony is terrifying.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bam Margera Found, Going Back To Rehab

5:35 PM PT -- Bam's been located and he's going to check in to a new treatment facility ... TMZ has learned. Bam's camp tells TMZ ... Bam was found Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, FL. We're told police showed up along with a crisis intervention team, which...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Says Overturning Roe Will Hurt Black Women

Eva Marcille is ripping the Supreme Court for turning back the clock and overturning Roe v. Wade ... she says it's disgusting and is concerned about its negative effects on minority women. We got the 'RHOA' star at LAX and asked her reaction to the SCOTUS overturning the 50-year-old precedent...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Disguised in this black-tie photo is a newlywed who moved to the United States from Tehran, Iran when he was 12 years old. Now a model and actor, he has appeared on the television series "Hacks" -- playing Sexy Santa. A fitness guru, this shredded star enjoys sharing his strenuous...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘You see somebody washing a window, stop, and look’: Melissa Breyer’s best phone picture

Melissa Breyer has never met the woman she shot in the window of a Brooklyn deli on her morning run, but she considers the image something of a self-portrait. “When I first moved to New York,” she says, “I was an artist who was also working in a restaurant to make ends meet. There’s so much of that here: young women waiting for their lucky break. She depicted that time – of daydreaming and reverie, a moment of limbo before the next big thing – so beautifully.”
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Oliver Tree Beats Up Fan Who Rushed Stage, Video

Oliver Tree kicked the crap out of a fan who climbed on stage and got way too close for comfort ... and it's all on video!!!. The singer was performing at the Forgotten Runes NFT convention in New York City when someone from the crowd made it on stage and tried to put their hat on Oliver's head ... then got their ass whooped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Real Love Boat’ Adds Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell As Hosts

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 6/28: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will co-host The Real Love Boat. The series premieres Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.   “After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said the husband-and-wife team in a joint statement. “When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”   PREVIOUS: Exciting and new? CBS will try again to launch a...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Wendy Williams Podcast Planning in Full Swing, Lining Up Celebs

Wendy Williams is already putting television in her rearview, having decided podcasting is a better fit -- but she's already lining up big names to join her ... TMZ has learned. Even though her daytime show was one of the most popular over its 13-season run, Wendy has no interest...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy