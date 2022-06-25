ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Motley man injured in collision with semi, Thursday

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

A Motley man was severely injured Thursday, June 23, when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Pillager.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Jeremiah Eli Pikkaraine, 39, Motley, sustained “life theatening” injuries as a result of the incident.

The State Patrol received a report of an injury accident at about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, June 23, on Highway 210 at milepost 108 in Sylvan Township, Cass County. According to the report, Pikkaraine was eastbound on Highway 210 in a 2002 Ford Escape when he crossed the center line and collided with a Mack semi truck and trailer.

Pikkaraine was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester as a result of his injuries, the extent and nature of which were not disclosed.

The driver of the 2016 semi, Michael Paul Richardson, 52, Oakdale, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The State Patrol reports that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and the airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pillager Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.

#Traffic Accident
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

