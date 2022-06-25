ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Dust of the Ages

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGJLr_0gLkOzkj00

From dust to dust, the story of the cosmos plays out.

The nebula that became our solar system began as a cloud of dust, a shimmer of gas, a banquet of orts, too small to see until they gelled and swelled into moon and star and comet.

Earth itself began as one such speck. But two specks formed a mote, and two motes a fleck, and a million flecks a grain, snowballing through time and space becoming a pleasant planetary marble among the solar neighbors.

For five billion years, the blue marble has had its own dusty history, plucking new dust from old crust and sowing it across the valleys to grow new mountains. In Shokan, New York, the deepest dust may have been in place for a billion years, morphing into tough old rocks that crystallized from even older mountain fragments trapped in a supercontinental vice.

Since then, Shokan has been dusted with debris rolling off three sequences of mountains. Four hundred and fifty million years ago the massive, barren Taconic mountains had lifted to the east, as a relic ocean bottom and several islets levered up and over long-standing dry ground, erupting volcanoes as edge ground against edge. The Taconics slowly wore away, and their detritus washed west over Shokan into a delta that spanned half a continent.

Another layer of dust settled 70 million years later, when a shirring and stirring deep in the Earth’s core rolled island over highland like a countryside loom, warping and wefting strands of lands to weave new continents from assorted old bands, leaving ridges to shred and silts to shed over the hinterland.

A third stand of mountains assembled from the press of an encroaching continent as yet again tectonic forces of Earth’s incandescent interior roiled beneath its crusty plates, wedging a great mainland into North America, scraping old against new, deep against shallow, oceanic against continental, all crushed into a slant of slabs stacked like a pitch of pancakes. The rims of the wreckage crumbled away, deconstructed to dusts by the prying gusts and erosive thrusts of our sphere’s veneer, redistributed by blows and flows of rains and snows that stripped the mountains of their loft.

The gentle, tree-dappled Catskill hillocks were ultimately sliced by river and ice from the flats and folds of the drifted and sifted dusts of old.

Nature arrived, flushing deer and bear and hawk amid sumac and grape and hemlock. And it was there, two miles from the Ashokan Reservoir, constructed 100 years ago by man and mule, that Al and Judy Moses designed and built their homestead, by hand, on their land.

They left their place on the mountain often, yet never, wafting, like dust, down the hills. They visited other mountains with other valleys. Dad learned to fly, and built two airplanes, to venture farther and faster over more dust, more landscapes; to soar, perchance, to dream.

Mom was paralyzed by polio in 1961, and rehabilitation took her from her home and her child for many months. Dad’s skills as caretaker and carpenter, engineer and visionary, made accommodations, and soon, undaunted, with a second child barely toddling, they were traveling afar in summers to view the skylines and treelines of elsewhere. Despite a retirement home in Florida, the Shokan grapevines and pitch pines and elusive sunshine, the sassafras and crabbygrass, the shale and whitetail, drew them home. How could they disregard the stoneworks Dad built from the forest’s glacial erratics? How could they vacate their pantry of pottery and larder of lamps, the quilts and home-builts, the homemade jams and schematic diagrams, the hand-dug healing pool, the tiny footstool? There, in Shokan, were the sweat and smiles, pains and plans, history and mystery, all the daily erosions and weatherings of self and spirit dusted over their land, that always drew them back.

For 60 years, he flung her over his shoulders to traverse the bumps: a flight of stairs, a sandy beach, a boat ramp. For 60 years, they traversed together the hills and valleys, whether steep or safe, each a tree to the other’s vine.

Mom died in 2018 but the journey continued: Dad strapped her urn in the car, and wheresoever he traveled, she would go, from fishhouse to faithhouse to Florida, until May.

In May, she turned to guide him on one last flight.

Their ashes, now, are one with the homestead, a piece of the continent, a part of the main, a million flecks to the grain, adrift along the breeze among the leaves. The ash shimmers, the rosy sun glimmers, the gull and goshawk shriek. A twist of dust trails lilac and foxtails; its tendrils outreach, greeting branches of beech. The shirr and the stir of the lapis sky blurs.

Spread your spirit and fly, fair wellspring. Touch the clouds, feel the damp on your forever face, span a continent, a universe, soaring with the souls of the ages, and return as the stardust of the cosmos.

Stardust.

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

‘Mystery’ double crater of unknown rocket found on the moon

Nasa has spotted the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year in March.Images taken by the American space agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.While the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear”, Nasa revealed last week that the crater is actually “two craters” – one, an eastern crater about 18m in diameter that is superimposed on a western 16m diameter crater.The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may...
ASTRONOMY
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
The Independent

Scientists watch as galaxy’s largest star dies

Scientists now possess the most detailed image yet of a dying giant:  VY Canis Majoris, quite possibly the largest star in our galaxy.VY Canis Majoris is a red hypergiant, a class of star so massive they can stretch 10,000 times the distance between the Earth and Sun in diameter, and little is known about their final stages of life. Rather than puffing up into a big red sphere like most red giant stars, hypergiants swell into irregular tumults of arcs and protrusions, going through phases where they expel large amounts of mass.Now an international team led by researchers from the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Taconic Mountains#Earth#Deer#Dust To Dust#Taconics
The Atlantic

A Mystery That Took 13,200 Years to Crack

In 1998, outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a hydraulic excavator at Buesching’s Peat Moss & Mulch stripped back a layer of peat and struck bone in the underlying marl. Bone is the right word: This bone belonged to a mastodon, and mastodons are still fresh bodies in the dirt, not petrified fossils entombed in the rock. Although they might be popularly imagined living way back with the dinosaurs, the Ice Age megafauna went extinct only moments ago, in staggered waves over human history. The last mammoth, for instance, died after the first pyramids were built. Yet we know little of the lives of these animals with which we shared the planet for hundreds of thousands of years.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
a-z-animals.com

3 Unclaimed Islands from Across the World

Have you ever been so fed up with the rat race that you want to sail away and establish your own country? It’s technically not impossible, but it’s a difficult proposition. Not only does your runaway island need to lack a governing country, but it also needs to not be some kind of national monument or conservatory.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

June 24 (UPI) -- Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool." The nation's largest reservoir on Thursday measured at 1,043.8 feet, its lowest level since the...
POLITICS
LiveScience

Bizarre 'polygons' are cracking through the surface of Mars

It's springtime on Mars and the mysterious polygons are in bloom, a new image from the orbiting High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HIRISE) camera shows. Recorded on March 30, 2022, the image reveals a patchwork of white zig-zags cracking across the Martian soil at high latitudes, with occasional sprays of black and blue mist fanning out between them. The zig-zags and colorful sprays are signature features of Martian spring, when hidden reservoirs of subterranean ice butt up against the dry Martian surface, researchers at the University of Arizona — which manages the HIRISE mission — wrote in a statement on Monday (June 20).
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

River Monsters! Discover the Biggest Fish Ever Caught in the Hudson River

River Monsters! Discover the Biggest Fish Ever Caught in the Hudson River. With freshwater upriver and saltwater in New York City, the Hudson River estuary and its watershed provide habitat to more than 200 species of fish. Different types of walleye, gizzard shad, sturgeons, channel catfish, white catfish, and eels have been recorded during the annual counts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
BBC

USS Samuel B Roberts: World's deepest shipwreck discovered

Explorers have found the deepest shipwreck ever identified, a US navy destroyer escort sunk during WWII. The USS Samuel B Roberts went down during the Battle Off Samar in the Philippine Sea in October 1944. It lies in 6,895m (22,621ft) of water. Texan financier and adventurer Victor Vescovo, who owns...
MILITARY
Upworthy

MIT’s trillion-frames-per-second camera can capture light as it travels

A new camera developed at MIT can photograph a trillion frames per second. Compare that with a traditional movie camera which takes a mere 24. This new advancement in photographic technology has given scientists the ability to photograph the movement of the fastest thing in the Universe, light. In the video below, you'll see experimental footage of light photons traveling 600-million-miles-per-hour through water.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
551
Followers
905
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy