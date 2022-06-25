Dust of the Ages

From dust to dust, the story of the cosmos plays out.

The nebula that became our solar system began as a cloud of dust, a shimmer of gas, a banquet of orts, too small to see until they gelled and swelled into moon and star and comet.

Earth itself began as one such speck. But two specks formed a mote, and two motes a fleck, and a million flecks a grain, snowballing through time and space becoming a pleasant planetary marble among the solar neighbors.

For five billion years, the blue marble has had its own dusty history, plucking new dust from old crust and sowing it across the valleys to grow new mountains. In Shokan, New York, the deepest dust may have been in place for a billion years, morphing into tough old rocks that crystallized from even older mountain fragments trapped in a supercontinental vice.

Since then, Shokan has been dusted with debris rolling off three sequences of mountains. Four hundred and fifty million years ago the massive, barren Taconic mountains had lifted to the east, as a relic ocean bottom and several islets levered up and over long-standing dry ground, erupting volcanoes as edge ground against edge. The Taconics slowly wore away, and their detritus washed west over Shokan into a delta that spanned half a continent.

Another layer of dust settled 70 million years later, when a shirring and stirring deep in the Earth’s core rolled island over highland like a countryside loom, warping and wefting strands of lands to weave new continents from assorted old bands, leaving ridges to shred and silts to shed over the hinterland.

A third stand of mountains assembled from the press of an encroaching continent as yet again tectonic forces of Earth’s incandescent interior roiled beneath its crusty plates, wedging a great mainland into North America, scraping old against new, deep against shallow, oceanic against continental, all crushed into a slant of slabs stacked like a pitch of pancakes. The rims of the wreckage crumbled away, deconstructed to dusts by the prying gusts and erosive thrusts of our sphere’s veneer, redistributed by blows and flows of rains and snows that stripped the mountains of their loft.

The gentle, tree-dappled Catskill hillocks were ultimately sliced by river and ice from the flats and folds of the drifted and sifted dusts of old.

Nature arrived, flushing deer and bear and hawk amid sumac and grape and hemlock. And it was there, two miles from the Ashokan Reservoir, constructed 100 years ago by man and mule, that Al and Judy Moses designed and built their homestead, by hand, on their land.

They left their place on the mountain often, yet never, wafting, like dust, down the hills. They visited other mountains with other valleys. Dad learned to fly, and built two airplanes, to venture farther and faster over more dust, more landscapes; to soar, perchance, to dream.

Mom was paralyzed by polio in 1961, and rehabilitation took her from her home and her child for many months. Dad’s skills as caretaker and carpenter, engineer and visionary, made accommodations, and soon, undaunted, with a second child barely toddling, they were traveling afar in summers to view the skylines and treelines of elsewhere. Despite a retirement home in Florida, the Shokan grapevines and pitch pines and elusive sunshine, the sassafras and crabbygrass, the shale and whitetail, drew them home. How could they disregard the stoneworks Dad built from the forest’s glacial erratics? How could they vacate their pantry of pottery and larder of lamps, the quilts and home-builts, the homemade jams and schematic diagrams, the hand-dug healing pool, the tiny footstool? There, in Shokan, were the sweat and smiles, pains and plans, history and mystery, all the daily erosions and weatherings of self and spirit dusted over their land, that always drew them back.

For 60 years, he flung her over his shoulders to traverse the bumps: a flight of stairs, a sandy beach, a boat ramp. For 60 years, they traversed together the hills and valleys, whether steep or safe, each a tree to the other’s vine.

Mom died in 2018 but the journey continued: Dad strapped her urn in the car, and wheresoever he traveled, she would go, from fishhouse to faithhouse to Florida, until May.

In May, she turned to guide him on one last flight.

Their ashes, now, are one with the homestead, a piece of the continent, a part of the main, a million flecks to the grain, adrift along the breeze among the leaves. The ash shimmers, the rosy sun glimmers, the gull and goshawk shriek. A twist of dust trails lilac and foxtails; its tendrils outreach, greeting branches of beech. The shirr and the stir of the lapis sky blurs.

Spread your spirit and fly, fair wellspring. Touch the clouds, feel the damp on your forever face, span a continent, a universe, soaring with the souls of the ages, and return as the stardust of the cosmos.

Stardust.