Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a...
We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group looking to rein in a new leash rule in South Portland fell short of their goal, according to one activist. Right now, dogs are allowed on Willard Beach in the summer months, on- or off-leash, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
PORTLAND, Maine — Taj Sanders and his cannabis dispensary, Sweetspot, are at a prime location in downtown Portland. Situated right at the northwestern corner of High and Congress Streets, Sanders told NEWS CENTER Maine that business has been good since opening in November. "It's a great location, I guess...
Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
Chris Cary, chief operating and marketing officer at the New England Ocean Cluster, is a partner in Maine Salt Farm, along with his wife, Billie Cary, and another couple, Eliza and Chris Rauscher. Mainebiz caught up with him to find out more about the Cape Elizabeth-based startup. Mainebiz: What sparked...
The Great Falls Balloon Fest has been a huge missing piece of Maine summers for the last two years. Each year thousands gather to check out the incredible hot air balloons and take advantage of all the fun that comes along with them. This festival is more than the balloon...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch into next year due to a decrease in the availability of the oft-pricy shellfish off the East Coast. U.S. scallop fishers harvested more than 60 million pounds of scallops in 2019,...
BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the death of an activist from the Portland area has been ruled a homicide and a manhunt is underway for her significant other. The press release explains that 35 year old Nicole Mokeme, of South Portland, was run...
A few years ago, the Maine Legislature was inching toward how to regulate the adult-use cannabis market. Simultaneously, the leadership of SeaWeed Co. was thinking about the design of its first cannabis retail shop at 185 Running Hill Road in South Portland. “The concept was to make a really welcoming...
Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen June 21 and in his written report ahead of the meeting, he, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and engineering firm Ransom Consulting did a final inspection June 17 of the cleaned up ash ponds at the former Mason Station. Seeding will be the town’s responsibility; silt fencing has been placed to keep loose soils out of the river, Simmons wrote.
The Kennebunk Service Plaza ran out of gas on Saturday. It's not known at exactly what time the Kennebunk, Maine Service Plaza on the Maine Turnpike ran out of gas this past Saturday, but what is known, based on the message displayed on the overhead sign just before the Plaza, is that there was no gas available around 5:15p that afternoon.
I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
New Hampshire prosecutors have released their witness list for the trial of a Massachusetts man charged in a deadly crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces charges after a crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club three years ago in Randolph. Investigators charged Zhukovskyy with negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under...
LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — The man who led the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station hopes to work some magic in northern Maine. Steve Levesque retired from his post in as executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority late last year. But retirement didn't suit him. His...
OGUNQUIT, Maine — Black mold. Water pooling in the heating system. Broken asbestos tiles. Those are the unsafe conditions Ogunquit's police officers go to work in every day, according to a grievance presented to the town on their behalf that demands the town provide a better working environment. The...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters has completed her quest of setting the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days running 50 kilometers with 22. Beverley-Waters’s mission was to bring awareness to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention and mental health...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Some Maine employers are prioritizing staff members' mental health to prevent stress, anxiety, burnout, and depression. In May, Town and Country Federal Credit Union launched a free program for its employees and their family members. The program is through a partnership with UNUM. Betsy St. Pierre,...
