Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

By WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a...

Jon Long
3d ago

That’ll give Portland Maine something to do this weekend since they protest every little thing that hurts their feelings

94.3 WCYY

Do We Have Gay Bars in Maine?

We used to have Styxx in Portland but that closed down years ago and we really don’t have much to replace it with. We’re no Portland, Oregon but if you walk down our streets you’d think there would be a lot more gay-friendly places given our demographic.
PORTLAND, OR
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
Q97.9

Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop fishing industry will continue to decline in catch into next year due to a decrease in the availability of the oft-pricy shellfish off the East Coast. U.S. scallop fishers harvested more than 60 million pounds of scallops in 2019,...
PORTLAND, ME
mdislander.com

Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cleanup finishes at Wiscasset ash ponds

Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen June 21 and in his written report ahead of the meeting, he, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and engineering firm Ransom Consulting did a final inspection June 17 of the cleaned up ash ponds at the former Mason Station. Seeding will be the town’s responsibility; silt fencing has been placed to keep loose soils out of the river, Simmons wrote.
WISCASSET, ME
#Abortion Issues#Protest#Jackson Women S Health
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
WMTW

Witness list released in NH deadly crash trial, includes Mainers

New Hampshire prosecutors have released their witness list for the trial of a Massachusetts man charged in a deadly crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces charges after a crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club three years ago in Randolph. Investigators charged Zhukovskyy with negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under...
RANDOLPH, ME
US News and World Report

Levesque Hopes to Bring Redevelopment Magic to Limestone

LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — The man who led the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station hopes to work some magic in northern Maine. Steve Levesque retired from his post in as executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority late last year. But retirement didn't suit him. His...
police1.com

Maine police station is unsafe for employees, police union says

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Black mold. Water pooling in the heating system. Broken asbestos tiles. Those are the unsafe conditions Ogunquit's police officers go to work in every day, according to a grievance presented to the town on their behalf that demands the town provide a better working environment. The...
OGUNQUIT, ME
wabi.tv

Kirsten Beverley-Waters completes 50K running challenge

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Old Orchard Beach’s Kirsten Beverley-Waters has completed her quest of setting the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days running 50 kilometers with 22. Beverley-Waters’s mission was to bring awareness to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention and mental health...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME

