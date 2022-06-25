ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County Sobriety Checkpoint Leads to Multiple DUI Arrests

By Skook News
skooknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sobriety Checkpoint in Cressona on Friday led to multiple arrests. According to State Police Sgt. Thomas Hornung of the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on...

www.skooknews.com

skooknews.com

Ashland Man with a Suspended License Leads Police in Pursuit, Turns Himself In

An Ashland man is facing charges after leading borough police in a pursuit on Sunday. According to Ashland Police, on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 around 6:00pm, Borough Police Officer Andrew Weaver was on patrol and observed Joseph Schmidt Jr., 22, get into a GMC Sierra pickup truck and drive away from the 1300 Block of Walnut Street.
ASHLAND, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with stealing $13,000 from employer

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Lititz Borough Police say Zachary Nesbitt, 35, was charged after allegedly stealing $13,000 from his employer. Police say the alleged theft happened between March 9-26, 2022 on North Water Street in Lititz Borough.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Autopsy scheduled after fatal crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Luzerne County after a fatal crash over the weekend. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon in Plymouth along West Main Street as an SUV overturned in front of Dunkin’ near Turkey Hill Minit Market. First responders on the scene said three people were taken […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County

BETHEL TWP, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County last week. Bethel Township Police say the incident was reported around 6:53 PM on Thursday when the 20-year-old victim from Bethel Township called 911 saying he had been carjacked at gunpoint on Lancaster Avenue in the area of Martha Drive.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Frackville Police Investigating Theft from Vehicle

The Frackville Police Department is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred in the borough over the weekend. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, the incident occurred in the 300 Block of North Center Street late Saturday evening, June 25th, 2022, between 10:45pm and 11:15pm. Olson says two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Police Looking to Identify Woman Involved with Incident

The Ashland Police Department is looking for the public's assistance to identify a woman. According to Ashland Police Chief Ger Daley, the woman photographed from surveillance video was involved in an incident at the Dollar General in Ashland on Sunday. Anyone that can identify this woman should contact the Ashland...
ASHLAND, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County police chase leads to arrest

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase in Dauphin County. State Police say on the evening of June 23 a corporal attempted to pull over a vehicle for a speed violation on I-81N. The driver fled police, who initiated a chase.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from RV waiting for service

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle waiting to get serviced. According to law enforcement, on Thursday, June 23, around 1:34 a.m. PSP Selinsgrove responded to a call of theft of motor vehicle parts. State Troopers say a 2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Winnebago RV, […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly breaking vehicle windshield with rock

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man who allegedly threw a rock at a vehicle's windshield in a fit of anger is now facing charges. Selinsgrove Police say on June 6, Ethan Ensling, 18, threw a rock at the windshield of a vehicle parked at the 100 block of Independence Street. When police arrived, they observed a hole in the windshield, according to the affidavit. Ensling admitted to police he threw the rock at the vehicle out of anger. He reportedly told police that he was angry at the time and only later realized the severity of the incident. Ensling was charged with a misdemeanor of propulsion of missiles onto roadways and related summaries. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught with expired medical card, several packages of marijuana

Williamsport, Pa. —A strong odor of marijuana could be detected as state police troopers spoke with the driver a vehicle with heavy window tint, according to an affidavit. Dominique Adams-Coffey, 31, of Williamsport consented to a search when troopers pulled him over on June 16 near Market Street. Trooper Logan Webb discovered several packages of marijuana on the passenger’s seat with various labels along with an expired medical marijuana card. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, condition unknown

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle around 7:15 Monday evening.   The crash occurred in the area of Long John Silvers in Edwardsville.   According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not transported.   The condition of the pedestrian is […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

FCI Schuylkill Inmate Found with Weapon

An inmate at FCI Schuylkill was found with a weapon earlier this month. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Hubert Carter, 41, a federal prison inmate, was indicted on June 21st, 2022 by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in Lancaster County accident, police say

Lancaster County, PA — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash which occurred on Route 222 southbound at mile marker 42 in Ephrata Township on June 25, around 2:00 AM. Police say a sedan traveling southbound on Route 222 struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man with knife threatens group over fireworks

Nescopeck, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man who was found bleeding and injured after a fight is the one facing charges after police discovered he'd allegedly charged at a group of people with a knife. Shane Doane, 35, was angry people were shooting off fireworks the night of June 13 and confronted them while armed with numerous knives, including one he was holding in his hand, according to South Centre Township Officer Mason Dabulis. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

