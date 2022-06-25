3 sensible ways to solve student debt crisis

Here are three ways to handle skyrocketing student debt without asking taxpayers to forgive billions of dollars in loans.

Treat colleges and universities the same way the federal government treats doctors and hospitals who provide Medicare and Medicaid services.

A peek at a recent “explanation of benefits” statement for the Gardner family illustrates my point

A local dermatologist billed $3,953 to remove a pair of small, non-malignant skin cancers from your columnist’s sunburned left leg. Medicare allowed $625 and paid $500. My Medicare supplement plan paid $125, netting the doctor a total of 15.8 cents on the dollar. Take it or leave it.

UNC-Chapel Hill, Harvard, Stanford or Wake Forest can charge whatever they like. Why can’t Uncle Sam cap loans to students at 15-20 cents on the dollar? If the colleges don’t like it, they can balance bill the student, just like your doctor can decline Medicare and Medicaid patients and operate a cash business.

The federal government is now the largest underwriter of health care and education in the country. For decades, it has put the squeeze on medical providers to slow their double-digit cost increases. You may have noticed this in your own interactions with doctors and hospitals.

Your doctor probably seems more hurried lately. He or she is seeing upward off 50 patients daily to maintain incomes battered by recent 20-25 percent across-the-board reimbursement cuts. If you’ve been in a hospital, you’ve been hectored almost hourly about how you would rate your pain on a scale of one to 10. Aggregate pain data partly determines hospital reimbursements.

Diana recently underwent successful hip replacement surgery. This was an outpatient procedure. We were back in our driveway 14 hours after departing for Sentara Leigh Medical Center in Norfolk. Fifteen years ago, a hip replacement might have required a multi-day stay at the hospital. Technological advances by Sentara and doctors at the Jordan-Young Institute no doubt accounted for much of this recent efficiency. Medicare putting the screws to hospitals and surgeons provided the impetus.

If university and college administrators were placed on a financial diet, they might figure out how to achieve better outcomes more efficiently, too.

Scheduling classes at night and six days a week, taking no summers off and canceling spring bacchanals might allow undergraduates to finish in three years rather than four. That is a 25 percent savings.

Asking underemployed art history and gender studies majors to rate their post-graduation economic pain and reporting it to Uncle Sam might focus the minds of college presidents the same way that pain measures get the attention of hospital administrators.

Joint replacement surgeries are preceded by weeks of physical therapy, pain medications and MRIs before the Centers for Medicare Services will OK an operation. Why not force college admissions offices to explore with prospective students whether a trade school, apprenticeship or community college might be a less expensive alternative to a loan to attend a pricey four-year school? Make them document all this in electronic education records. Doctors love electronic medical records.

Here’s a second idea: allow students to discharge their education loans in bankruptcy. If you think college borrowing should be forgiven, let’s see students present some evidence of financial stress. Before private sector lenders were forced out of the college loan business in 2010, they did at least a cursory examination of the prospects of an aspiring student before writing a check. Banks lose money on ill-considered lending.

If the Biden-Harris loan forgiveness plan passes, you’ll be the one stuck with the consequences of bad lending.

Finally, let us ask something of the students who may be forgiven their loans. Full disclosure, a member of my extended family had $21,000 of graduate and undergraduate debt extinguished by the Obama Administration for working 10 years in a public service job.

We could credit students $15 hourly against their federal debt for public service. Green Saves Green always needs more volunteers. Food Bank of the Albemarle and its food pantry attract all types of volunteers at its cavernous facility each week. Public schools need tutors.

College graduates could counsel secondary school students to skip borrowing money for majors in creative writing and fashion design in favor of engineering and computer science.

Doug Gardner, a resident of Weeksville, sold blood plasma to finance his college education.