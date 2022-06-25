New mayor, council have a lot of work ahead

We have a new mayor and City Council, some of whom are brand new. Mayor Kirk Rivers has already shown some needed leadership with his remarks on what he wants to do for the city.

I also commend mayoral candidate Jeannie Young for putting the interests of the community ahead of her own by stating she wouldn’t seek a runoff election in the close mayor’s race and pledging her support to Rivers.

We all need to do the same. One way we can help is to keep our elected officials’ “feet to the fire.” This will not only help them to do their job; it also will end up benefiting us all.

One good thing the outgoing City Council did was take outgoing interim City Manager Ralph Clark’s advice. As he left office, he appointed interim police Chief Larry James as the permanent chief. It’s always nice to see someone get promoted from within the ranks instead of coming from the outside.

Perhaps the council reached that decision so we could have a new police chief. Because if they hadn’t, given the way things are going, who knows when we would ever gotten a new chief.

The outgoing City Council had a meeting scheduled on its last day in office to deal with several items, one with impact on our city workers’ health clinic. However, the meeting had to be canceled because once again there weren’t enough councilors for a quorum.

We know that all councilors do not have to be present for city business to be conducted — just the required number for a quorum. But our former council could not even do that. If I were a cynical person, I might think it was because they just didn’t care.

Our new mayor and council have a lot of work to do, some of which is old, unfinished business like finding a permanent city manager. Luckily, we have had two good interim ones. The future of our fair city is in their hands. I would ask them to please not mess things up and to remember “the proof is always in the pudding” when it comes to judging what they do.

JEFFREY A. MILLS

Elizabeth City

Allowing Brown suit, $3M payout an injustice

How many people died from the drugs sold by Andrew Brown Jr.? Maybe the families that lost their children to the drugs he sold should sue his family for $3 million.

To make a martyr of a drug dealer, someone who was convicted of selling drugs, who ran from the law when they had guns pointed at him, is an abomination to both God and country!

I have no respect for Elizabeth City anymore. This was not justice. It was an immoral act of our courts to allow this lawsuit to go forward, much less allow a payout of $3 million for this man’s death.

I feel for his family. But we all know the taxpayers of Elizabeth City will most likely pay for this criminal injustice.

ANGEL HOFLER

Elizabeth City

Editor’s note: Pasquotank County, not the city of Elizabeth City, agreed to the $3 million settlement with Andrew Brown Jr.’s estate. Pasquotank’s insurance policy, provided by the North Carolina Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy. The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved by county commissioners several weeks ago.