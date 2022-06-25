ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A real father is one who first admits he needs God

By By Emmett Murphy Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UmLw_0gLkOXEV00

“Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.” — I Corinthians 16:13-14

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

“My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do — be there.” — Max Lucado.

But therein is the problem. Being there.

America is now the world’s leading country with fatherless homes. There are 18.5 million children growing up in homes without a father figure. And 70% of juvenile delinquents come from fatherless homes.

Bill Hybels said the authentic male is tough, tender and spiritual. But we are seeing fewer and fewer men taking that stand. Most fathers struggle to figure out what it means to be a man. One reason is that many young dads grew up in a masculine vacuum. This has left them in a no-man’s land of confusion about how to express authentic maleness.

What did God have in mind when he created man? What does it mean for men to be neither weak nor macho, but to be genuinely masculine?

In our text the Apostle Paul answers the question about what God had in mind when He created man. He says men should act like men and then explains what that means. “Be on your guard, stand firm in the faith, be strong,” Paul says. In other words, develop and maintain a vital relationship with God. Don’t apologize for it or see it as a sign of weakness. Be strong enough to be completely devoted to God.

A second requirement of true manhood is: “Do everything in love.” Forget the macho bit. In all of your relationships learn to mix strength with sensitivity, toughness with tenderness and leadership with submission.

Too many men have failed in this area. To them God would say, “Don’t spend a lifetime in aimless drifting. Enter into a relationship with Me through Jesus Christ, and allow Me to lead you into authentic manhood. Become my adopted sons and let me ‘re-father’ you.”

Scripture repeatedly presents God’s desire to be personally involved with His children. He wants to provide the affection, discipline and accountability that characterize a parent’s loving relationship.

But this is not a simple, quick process. It’s long term, just like earthly fathering. It requires a commitment to prayer and Bible study. It demands that sons take time to listen to the Father’s guidance and then to act on it.

Genuine masculinity requires that individual men be “man enough” to admit their need for a vital relationship with the true God. They must make God their number one priority. They need to be contrite enough to admit their need for God but courageous enough to step out in faith. It is not a small thing to admit personal sin and the need for a Savior. It goes so much against contemporary thought. It takes a real man to take this step.

As a dad, what kind of mark are you leaving on your children, especially your sons? Your little boys are watching you. If they see in you a deep, uncompromising love for God, and yet a blend of toughness and tenderness, you have served them well. They will be forever grateful.

What is fatherhood? It is a marathon, not a sprint. It is intensity, drive, determination and desire. It is also tears, laughter, love and spirituality. It’s balance and completeness. It is God’s design for every man.

Remember what Paul says: “Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.”

