BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO