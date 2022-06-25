ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Doubles twice in three-hit game

Suarez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's...

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Goes yard twice in rout

Yepez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins. Getting the start at designated hitter and batting seventh, the 24-year-old rookie powered the Cardinals to a rout with a three-run blast off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning and a two-run shot off Richard Bleier in the sixth. Yepez has gone yard three times in the last two games and four times in the last nine, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.327/.506 with nine homers and 24 RBI through 47 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with sore foot

Acuna left Saturday's victory over the Dodgers early after fouling a ball off his foot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna was replaced in the field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the ninth inning after he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he was removed for precautionary reasons and did not suffer a fracture. Acuna can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room for infielder Josh VanMeter (finger), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though VanMeter wasn't a direct competitor for playing time, Mitchell will head to Triple-A since his opportunities in the Pittsburgh outfield were already tending down following the recent promotion of Bligh Madris. Mitchell had started in only three of the Pirates' last seven games and ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .552 OPS over 88 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Hits first homer with new team

Aruaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Arauz played in both of the Orioles' games this weekend, though he went hitless Saturday. He picked up his first hit of the season with a third-inning solo shot, then added an RBI single as the Orioles put together a rally in the ninth that fell one run short. Arauz is slashing only .111/.105/.278 with three RBI and two runs scored in 20 plate appearances between the Red Sox and the Orioles, and he'll likely be a utility infielder at best once Rougned Odor (back) returns to the starting nine.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns to lineup Saturday

Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton was held out of the lineup the past three games due to chronic tendinitis in his right knee, but he appeared as pinch hitter Friday and will rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The fact the 28-year-old will immediately play center field rather than be limited to serving as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his availability going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Resting for early game Tuesday

Buxton is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland. Gilberto Celestino will pick up a start in center field in place of Buxton, who has been managing tendinitis in his right knee of late. The Twins haven't indicated that Buxton experienced any sort of setback during his 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Monday's 11-1 win, so his absence from the lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday is likely just part of a maintenance plan. Expect Buxton to check back into the starting nine for the second game of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Banned for two games

Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Tosses four scoreless innings

Yajure allowed four hits and three walks over four shutout frames in Monday's loss to Washington. He did not record a strikeout or factor in the decision. It wasn't the cleanest outing but Yajure was able to navigate around a couple of threats from the Nationals, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. It was his first MLB start of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 8.16 through 14.1 frames. The 24-year-old threw a season-high 65 pitches, including 41 strikes. Yajure could stick around in the rotation for another start this weekend at home against the Brewers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Shipped to Seattle

Santana was traded from the Royals to the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana had produced a below-average batting line in both 2020 and 2021 and looked to be set for his third straight subpar season this year, but a .357/.478/.554 run thus far in June has dragged his wRC+ up to 104. That's still a pretty uninspiring mark for a first baseman, but he should have a path to at least short-term playing time with Ty France out with a flexor strain. He could still start frequently as a designated hitter once France returns, but he's unlikely to be a particularly interesting fantasy option. The Royals called up Vinnie Pasquantino to take Santana's place on the roster and at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Limited to utility role

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Wade reached base in all three of his plate appearances and scored a run in Saturday's 5-3 loss, but he appears to be limited to a part-time role even with Anthony Rendon (wrist) having undergone season-ending surgery. With Matt Duffy serving as Rendon's primary replacement at third base, Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo appear to have settled in as the Angels' primary options in the middle infield, leaving Wade without a path to steady playing time. Wade will be on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in six contests.
ANAHEIM, CA

