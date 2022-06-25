ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

#196 Things We Miss In Branson

allthingsbranson.com
 3 days ago

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/4830885/height/360/width/480/thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/399815/custom-color/#87A93A” height=”360″ width=”480″ scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]. Hosted by Christopher James. About the host Christopher James. Christopher James, Branson’s Male Entertainer of the Year, hostsAll Things Branson, has a daily show in...

www.allthingsbranson.com

Comments / 0

 

allthingsbranson.com

FWIW: Yakov Smirnoff From Branson Missouri

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/6838305/height/360/width/480/thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/legacy/tdest_id/399815″ height=”360″ width=”480″ scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]. Do you know who Yakov’s roommate was for 3 years? We didn’t. For over two decades, Yakov has been performing in Branson, MO. We discuss his future...
BRANSON, MO
ksmu.org

Coming of age and being gay in the rural Ozarks

Jordan Schreiber struggled to figure out who she was while growing up in a small town in the rural Ozarks. As she began to accept that she was gay, she found solace in a high school teacher's classroom. "You let me just be. You let me be with you," said...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Old Time Pottery to take over the former Hobby Lobby location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Home décor superstore Old Time Pottery is coming to Springfield this summer at the former Hobby Lobby and Mardel location on east Battlefield. “Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store gives everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

4th of July Celebrations: Fireworks laws around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Willard holding freedom festivals ahead of July 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its Sky High Fireworks Show on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s fireworks show will once again be held at the Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium and free to attend. Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, said they’re excited to continue the firework show tradition this year.
NIXA, MO
ksgf.com

Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat LIVE

Springfield’s Talk 104.1 KSGF and our friends at the Black Oak Amphitheater want to send YOU to see TWO legendary bands, LIVE, on one stage!. We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see Grand Funk Railroad & Foghat at the Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri on Friday, July 22nd!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Longest Go Karting Track in Missouri is A Few Hours Away

Go Kart racing is BIG around here, but there are a ton of tracks in Branson, Missouri that people from all over love to race on. Including the longest track in the state. Welcome to the Xtreme Racing Center in Branson, Missouri home to the largest and longest go-kart racing track in the state. The track measures 3,5000 feet of pure racing concrete and not only is the longest track by the fastest track in the U.S. Each heat is about six minutes long with twists and turns throughout the whole track.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant Pepper Palace – Hot sauce and spicy […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Children’s illnesses increasing in rural areas of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the pandemic fading out and fewer people masking, medical experts in the Ozarks say they are starting to see more children with illnesses. And rural areas hit the hardest. A nurse from the Missouri Ozarks Community Health says there is some speculation that with the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Arkansas Fish & Game officers stop zebra mussels from entering Table Rock Lake

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas Fish and Game officer ticketed a Bull Shoals boater after discovering Zebra Mussels attached to the houseboat launching into Table Rock Lake. On May 24, a marina operator at the Cricket Creek Marina stopped the houseboat’s owner from launching into Table Rock after observing Zebra Mussels attached to the boat. The marina operator quickly notified an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Enforcement Officer to intervene.
ARKANSAS STATE
ozarksalive.com

Nearly 70 years after death, thanks still lives

OZARK - Mary Ellen Marley changed lives through food – and the care she gave along with it. For decades, it was her cooking at the famed Riverside Inn that drew diners back time and again for plates of fried chicken, a dish so important that for years was the only main menu option. But in an earlier part of life, Marley’s skill in the kitchen impacted other lives as she served as a surrogate caretaker for three girls who lost their mother in 1901.
OZARK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Springfield weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Springfield, MO metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 19, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
OZARK COUNTY, MO

