Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest winds generally over north central Nebraska. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 to 20 percent. Lowest values generally in the panhandle and southwest Nebraska. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.

