Tamal Ray’s recipe for grated potato pancake with chicken livers and yoghurt dip

Tamal Ray's grated potato pancake with chicken liver and a yoghurt, cucumber and dill dip. Photograph: Ola O Smit/The Guardian

After a recent trip to Paris, where a challenge to myself to try more offal led to some exquisite and memorable meals, I resolved to use more of the less-loved bits of animals in my cooking. And I thought I’d start with something relatively simple: chicken livers. They are easy to cook, very cheaply available and incredibly flavourful. If you’re squeamish about chicken livers, use diced chicken thigh instead, though I’d encourage you to try these livers – they really are delicious.

Grated potato pancake with chicken livers and a yoghurt, cucumber and dill dip

Prep 5 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 2

For the potato

50g butter , plus 30g extra for the livers

300g potatoes , peeled

Salt and black pepper

For the chicken livers

250g chicken livers

175g red onion, peeled and diced

Vegetable oil

1½ tbsp balsamic vinegar

For the yoghurt dip

The juice of 1 lemon

150g natural yoghurt

2 tbsp finely chopped dill

75g cucumber , finely diced

1½ tbsp capers



Warm a 25cm nonstick pan or skillet over a low-medium heat and add 25g butter. Coarsely grate the potato, then stir half of it into the melted butter along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Spread the potato out so it covers the entire base of the pan, then fry for four to five minutes, until it turns chestnut brown underneath. Carefully flip the potato cake over and fry for another four to five minutes, until browned on the other side. Repeat with the remaining grated potato and 25g butter.

While the potato cakes are cooking, make the dip by mixing the lemon juice, yoghurt and dill in a small bowl.

To prepare the chicken livers, cut away and discard any gristly bits, then cut into 2cm chunks. In a second frying pan, fry the onion in a little oil over a medium heat for three minutes, then add the livers and turn up the heat to medium-high. Fry for about four minutes, until the livers are dark brown on the outside but still have a faint trace of pink within. Turn off the heat, then stir in the remaining 30g butter and balsamic vinegar.

To serve, scatter the livers over the potato cakes, followed by the yoghurt and dill dip, cucumber and capers.