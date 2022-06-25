ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

By Peter Daut
 3 days ago
Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met.

The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline is not met, there are concerns some hospitals could end up being shut down.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut is taking a closer look at the issue, which the CEO of the Desert Healthcare District said, "Keeps us all up at night." Plus, Daut spoke with local lawmakers who are taking action-- and trying to get help from Sacramento.

Watch Daut's I-Team report Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3.

