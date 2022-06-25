ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby's Yard of the Month

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOT1w_0gLkJqzF00 Canby Garden Club tabs Holly Street Dental as its July honoree for its outstanding multi-colored roses.

There's no missing the spaces around Canby's Holly Street Dental office. Instead, there are roses upon roses on the property.

When in full bloom, there's a vibrant color palette that is hard to miss. So hard, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named the office, located at 300 N. Holly St., its Yard of the Month for July.

Phil Edmunds has a long history with the office, and with roses. His family had been growing roses in the area since 1949. When he moved to Canby in 1982, he and Dr. Steven Hagler hit it off. In turn, that friendship would lead to the rose display visitors see now.

"Hag (Hagler) loved to garden and over the years, as my teeth needed more help, I started trading roses for fillings or root canals," Edmunds explained. "I helped him design the rose beds and select the varieties for the garden, as well as planting them and recommending how he cared for them.

That original garden endured and was maintained by different landscape companies. Around 2014, with both Edmund and Hagler entering retirement, Hagler sold the practice to Dr. Steven Langford and Edmunds started looking for something else to do.

He started a company called Garden Rose Consulting, which now maintains more than 90 rose gardens in the Portland area. It was a calling that would bring him back to Canby and the rose garden he helped create all those years ago.

Edmunds offered to maintain that same rose garden he'd helped establish and Dr. Langford agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrc5m_0gLkJqzF00

"The garden usually blooms three big flushes of flowers all through the season, starting in mid-May and ending late October," Edmunds said. "Most of the varieties we installed are very fragrant, especially the ones in front of the office."

Comments / 0

 

